Can Charlie Woods qualify for the US Open? Rules explored

Charlie Woods, son of legend Tiger Woods, is eying participation in the upcoming US Open. The third Major of the 2024 golf calendar will be held in mid-June at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, Pinehurst, North Carolina. This will be the 124th edition of the US Open, which is now just 50 days away.

Expand Tweet

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 US Open and will look to repeat the feat this year. As the tournament draws closer, golf enthusiasts wonder if 15-year-old Charlie Woods can qualify for the main tournament.

Unlike Masters, US Open is open to everyone if they meet the criteria. The players must have a handicap of 0.4 or lower to participate in the 18-hole local qualifying event. Their performance in the local qualifying determines their eligibility for the 36-hole final qualifying event. Those who perform well, proceed to play at the US Open.

So, technically Charlie Woods can qualify for the US Open. He will first be competing in the US Open qualifier on Thursday, April 25. The 18-hole qualifying event will be held at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

84 players, including Charlie Woods, will be competing in Florida and only five of them will advance to the 36-hole final qualifying event which will be held in June.

Charlie Woods among 10,052 players accepted by the USGA for the 2024 US Open

This year marked another record as the entries crossed the 10,000 mark for the third time. 10,052 players have been accepted by the United States Golf Association (USGA) for the 2024 US Open including Charlie Woods. Last year, there were 10,187 entries, and in 2014, there were 10,127 entries.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at The Masters - Final Round (Source: Getty Images)

USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said about the increasing entries (via US Open):

"The U.S. Open’s two-stage qualifying process is unique among major championships in that it provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers worldwide an opportunity to earn a place in the 156-player field.

"The USGA is excited to once again showcase Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s Course No. 2 while welcoming fans to what has become the home of American golf."

Some of the notable entries this year are:

Sean Jacklin: The 32-year-old son of 1970 champion Tony Jacklin, will look to repeat his 2022 qualifying journey. Cristian DiMarco: A 28-year-old from Tampa, Florida, will aim to follow in the footsteps of his father, Chris, a veteran of eight U.S. Opens. Cameron Kuchar: A 16-year-old high schooler will aim to repeat his local qualifying success from the previous year. Mason Rudolph (II): The grandson of the five-time PGA Tour winner will compete in the Jackson (Tenn.) Country Club qualifier. Jake Sheffield: The 15-year-old reigning 14-15 division champion, will compete at Course No. 2 at Fox Den C.C. Jake Peacock: The 20-year-old junior at the University of South Florida, winner of the 2015 10-11 division. Sahish Reddy: A 16-year-old high school sophomore and 2019 10-11 division champion, seeking qualification at Marietta Country Club. J.J. Henry: The 49-year-old three-time PGA Tour winner is also seeking for his ninth U.S. Open appearance. Bo Van Pelt: A 48-year-old veteran with eight U.S. Open appearances, will be looking to play another Major. Mathew Goggin: The 49-year-old Australian with four U.S. Open qualifications will tee off at Fox Den Country Club.

Several players are exempted from playing in the US Open local and final qualifiers based on their performances. Here is the criteria for exemption from the qualifying rounds:

Winners of the U.S. Open Championship in the last ten years (2014-2023) Top ten scorers from the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, including ties for 10th place Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship Amateur Champions including Champions of the 2023 U.S. Amateur, U.S. Junior Amateur, and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, along with the runner-up of the 2023 U.S. Amateur (must be an amateur) Winners of the Masters Tournament (2020-2024) Winners of the PGA Championship (2019-2024) Winners of the Open Championship (2019-2023) Winners of the Players Championship (2022-2024) Winner of the 2023 European Tour BMW PGA Championship Players eligible for the season-ending 2023 Tour Championship FedExCup Standings: Top five players in the 2023-24 FedExCup standings Points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season Top two players from the 2023 DP World Tour Rankings and Race to Dubai Rankings U.S. Open Qualifiers: Top finishers from the 2024 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series Winners of various amateur championships, including the 2023 Amateur Championship, Mark H. McCormack Medal, NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, and Latin America Amateur Championship (must remain amateur) Top 60 point leaders from the current Official World Golf Ranking Special Exemptions: Entries selected by the USGA based on specific criteria