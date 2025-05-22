Can Davis Riley win a second Schwab car at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Defending champion’s odds explored

Davis Riley won the restored 1975 Corvette Stingray for winning the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The then-27-year-old golfer closed in even-par 70 to beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley by five-strokes. This was his second PGA Tour title. He now stands a chance to win a 1992 Schwab Defender by successfully defending his title this weekend.

Riley will tee it up alongside 134 others at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas on Thursday to compete for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The World No.53 golfer will take on 19 of the top 50 ranked golfers at the $9.5 million prize event. According to SportsLine, the former Korn Ferry Tour star sits just outside the top-10 with 500-1 odds.

Interestingly, last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler is dubbed the outright favorite with 25-1 odds.

For the unversed, Riley had a forgettable start to his 2025 PGA Tour campaign. His season opener at The Sentry went downwards as he withdrew during the final round after a par-less nine holes. The 28-year-old followed it up with missed cuts at The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open and the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He managed to find some form ahead of the Puerto Rico Open and finished T6 in the competition.

Riley also finished solo seventh at the Valspar Championship. Interestingly, he entered the PGA Championship on the back of a missed cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. However, he impressed with a strong T2 finish at the Quail Hollow major, sharing the position with LIV Golf rival Bryson DeChambeau, ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Listed below is Davis Riley’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

The Sentry – Withdrawn

The American Express – Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open – Missed Cut

WM Phoenix Open – Missed Cut

Mexico Open at Vidanta – Missed Cut

Cognizant Classic – T48 – $23,805

Puerto Rico Open – T6 – $142,250

The Players Championship – T38 – $111,250

Valspar Championship – 7 – $293,625

Texas Children’s Houston Open – T52 – $22,301

Masters Tournament – T21 – $210,000

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson – T45 – $31,185

Myrtle Beach Classic – Missed Cut

PGA Championship – T2 – $1,418,667

Coming off of the big finish, the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winning team player will be eyeing a positive result at the Colonial.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds (updated)

Scheffler tops the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds list and Jordan Spieth follows him with 220-1 odds, as per SportsLine. Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood and Daniel Berger complete the top five with 250-1 odds each. Meanwhile, Maverick McNealy follows them with 300-1 odds. Robert MacIntyre (400-1), J.T. Poston and Harris English also sits inside the top 10.

Riley comes in with 500-1 odds, following the likes of Si Woo Kim, Keith Mitchell and Davis Thompson, who starts with 450-1 odds. The defending champion is followed by Brian Harman and Michael Kim, who enters the contest with 550-1 odds each.

Listed below are the top odds for the Colonial event (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +250

Jordan Spieth +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Daniel Berger +2500

Maverick McNealy +3000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Harris English +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Davis Riley +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Michael Kim +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Andrew Novak +6000

Ryan Gerard +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Bud Cauley +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

More details on the Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated as the season progresses.

