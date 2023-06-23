Can Denny McCarthy win the Travelers Championship 2023? Golfer's odds explored

Denny McCarthy carded a low score of 10-under 60 in the first round of the Travelers Championship to take a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.
In his five previous starts at the Travelers Championship, McCarthy has never started this well. Although it can be said that most of the players shot low on Day 1, it is still impressive to have a bogey-free round.
Prior to this week, McCarthy had competed five times at the Travelers Championship and had an average finish of 60. He could only make the cut twice, and his best result came in 2018, as he finished T47 that year. Last year, McCarthy failed to make it to the weekend as he posted 70 and 71 over two days.
McCarthy played 27 holes without a bogey in Muirfield Village a couple of weeks ago until the final hole and then lost in the playoff against Viktor Hovland. It can be expected that he will do better at the shorter course at TPC River Highlands as well.
As per Bet MGM, McCarthy was +6600 to lift the first title of his career on Sunday. However, things have changed after the Thursday round, and now he has jumped to +700, only behind Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 golfer is +350 to win his third title this season.
What are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship after Round 1?
Here are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship after the completion of the first round:
