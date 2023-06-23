Can Denny McCarthy win the Travelers Championship 2023? Golfer's odds explored

Denny McCarthy carded a low score of 10-under 60 in the first round of the Travelers Championship to take a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

In his five previous starts at the Travelers Championship, McCarthy has never started this well. Although it can be said that most of the players shot low on Day 1, it is still impressive to have a bogey-free round.

Prior to this week, McCarthy had competed five times at the Travelers Championship and had an average finish of 60. He could only make the cut twice, and his best result came in 2018, as he finished T47 that year. Last year, McCarthy failed to make it to the weekend as he posted 70 and 71 over two days.

McCarthy played 27 holes without a bogey in Muirfield Village a couple of weeks ago until the final hole and then lost in the playoff against Viktor Hovland. It can be expected that he will do better at the shorter course at TPC River Highlands as well.

As per Bet MGM, McCarthy was +6600 to lift the first title of his career on Sunday. However, things have changed after the Thursday round, and now he has jumped to +700, only behind Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 golfer is +350 to win his third title this season.

What are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship after Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship, Round One

Here are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship after the completion of the first round:

Scottie Scheffler: +350

Denny McCarthy: +700

Patrick Cantlay: +900

Adam Scott: +1300

Keegan Bradley: +1700

Jon Rahm: +2300

Shane Lowry: +2900

Sungjae Im: +3100

Viktor Hovland: +3100

Rory McIlroy: +3400

Eric Cole: +4100

Chez Reavie: +4600

Xander Schauffele: +4600

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5600

Min Woo Lee: +5600

Sahith Theegala: +5600

Brendon Todd: +7100

Brian Harman: +7100

Cam Davis: +7100

Cameron Young: +7100

Corey Conners: +10100

Stephan Jaeger: +10100

Tony Finau: +10100

Wyndham Clark: +10100

Austin Eckroat: +12600

Kevin Streelman: +12600

Kevin Yu: +12600

Ludvig Aberg: +12600

Patrick Rodgers: +12600

Russell Henley: +12600

Tommy Fleetwood: +12600

Aaron Rai: +15100

Andrew Putnam: +15100

Tom Kim: +15100

Emiliano Grillo: +20100

Harris English: +20100

Hideki Matsuyama: +20100

JT Poston: +20100

SH Kim: +20100

Ben Taylor: +25100

Byeong Hun An: +25100

Chad Ramey: +25100

Chesson Hadley: +25100

Greyson Sigg: +25100

Lee Hodges: +25100

Luke List: +25100

Rickie Fowler: +25100

Ben Martin: +30100

Carson Young: +30100

Justin Suh: +30100

Lucas Herbert: +30100

Zac Blair: +30100

Adam Schenk: +40100

Andrew Novak: +40100

Brandon Wu: +40100

Callum Tarren: +40100

Davis Thompson: +40100

Gary Woodland: +40100

Jason Day: +40100

Justin Thomas: +40100

Kelly Kraft: +40100

Patton Kizzire: +40100

Sam Bennett: +40100

Tom Hoge: +40100

Zecheng Dou: +40100

Collin Morikawa: +50100

David Lipsky: +50100

KH Lee: +50100

Mark Hubbard: +50100

Michael Kim: +50100

Nick Hardy: +50100

Si Woo Kim: +50100

Zach Johnson: +50100

Brett Stegmaier: +50100

Adam Long: +75100

Alex Smalley: +75100

Andrew Landry: +75100

Beau Hossler: +75100

Dylan Wu: +75100

JJ Spaun: +75100

Matthew NeSmith: +75100

Max Homa: +75100

Nate Lashley: +75100

Peter Malnati: +75100

Ryan Palmer: +75100

Seamus Power: +75100

Sepp Straka: +75100

