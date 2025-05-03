Can Donald Trump host The Open Championship in Scotland? Rules explored

Donald Trump has reportedly placed a bid to host The Open Championship 2025. The US President owns a number of golf courses around the world and has hosted a number of golf events. He now has his eyes on hosting the men's Major.

Per Golf Week, the tournament officials have even discussed the possibility of Donald Trump hosting the Major on his Scotland golf course. Even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson opened up about the possibility earlier this week on Tuesday, saying (Golf Week):

“It’s clearly right and proper and usual for government to engage with organizers of major sporting events as part of the business of government, but in terms of decisions around tournament hosting venues, that is for the relevant sporting bodies to take decisions on.”

If he gets the official permissions, Donald Trump might host the Open Championship on his golf course. The Open Championship is the final and one of the oldest Majors of the year.

Notably, Turnberry had previously hosted The Open Championship. It served as the venue for the Major for the last time in 2009.

A look into venues of The Open Championship over the years

The Open Championship usually takes place in different venues in a group of coastal links in the United Kingdom. Last year, the tournament was held at Royal Troon and before that at Royal Liverpool.

Here are the venues of The Open Championship since 1970:

2024 – Royal Troon

2023 – Royal Liverpool

2022 – St Andrews

2021 – Royal St George's

2020 – Cancelled due to COVID-19

2019 – Royal Portrush

2018 – Carnoustie

2017 – Royal Birkdale

2016 – Royal Troon

2015 – St Andrews

2014 – Royal Liverpool

2013 – Muirfield

2012 – Royal Lytham & St Annes

2011 – Royal St George's

2010 – St Andrews

2009 – Turnberry

2008 – Royal Birkdale

2007 – Carnoustie

2006 – Royal Liverpool

2005 – St Andrews

2004 – Royal Troon

2003 – Royal St George's

2002 – Muirfield

2001 – Royal Lytham & St Annes

2000 – St Andrews

1999 – Carnoustie

1998 – Royal Birkdale

1997 – Royal Troon

1996 – Royal Lytham & St Annes

1995 – St Andrews

1994 – Turnberry

1993 – Royal St George's

1992 – Muirfield

1991 – Royal Birkdale

1990 – St Andrews

1989 – Royal Troon

1988 – Royal Lytham & St Annes

1987 – Muirfield

1986 – Turnberry

1985 – Royal St George's

1984 – St Andrews

1983 – Royal Birkdale

1982 – Royal Troon

1981 – Royal St George's

1980 – Muirfield

1979 – Royal Lytham & St Annes

1978 – St Andrews

1977 – Turnberry

1976 – Royal Birkdale

1975 – Carnoustie

1974 – Royal Lytham & St Annes

1973 – Troon

1972 – Muirfield

1971 – Royal Birkdale

1970 – St Andrews

