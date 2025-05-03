  • home icon
  Can Donald Trump host The Open Championship in Scotland? Rules explored

Can Donald Trump host The Open Championship in Scotland? Rules explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 03, 2025 12:16 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Donald Trump (Image Source: Imagn)

Donald Trump has reportedly placed a bid to host The Open Championship 2025. The US President owns a number of golf courses around the world and has hosted a number of golf events. He now has his eyes on hosting the men's Major.

Per Golf Week, the tournament officials have even discussed the possibility of Donald Trump hosting the Major on his Scotland golf course. Even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson opened up about the possibility earlier this week on Tuesday, saying (Golf Week):

“It’s clearly right and proper and usual for government to engage with organizers of major sporting events as part of the business of government, but in terms of decisions around tournament hosting venues, that is for the relevant sporting bodies to take decisions on.”
If he gets the official permissions, Donald Trump might host the Open Championship on his golf course. The Open Championship is the final and one of the oldest Majors of the year.

Notably, Turnberry had previously hosted The Open Championship. It served as the venue for the Major for the last time in 2009.

A look into venues of The Open Championship over the years

The Open Championship usually takes place in different venues in a group of coastal links in the United Kingdom. Last year, the tournament was held at Royal Troon and before that at Royal Liverpool.

Here are the venues of The Open Championship since 1970:

  • 2024 – Royal Troon
  • 2023 – Royal Liverpool
  • 2022 – St Andrews
  • 2021 – Royal St George's
  • 2020 – Cancelled due to COVID-19
  • 2019 – Royal Portrush
  • 2018 – Carnoustie
  • 2017 – Royal Birkdale
  • 2016 – Royal Troon
  • 2015 – St Andrews
  • 2014 – Royal Liverpool
  • 2013 – Muirfield
  • 2012 – Royal Lytham & St Annes
  • 2011 – Royal St George's
  • 2010 – St Andrews
  • 2009 – Turnberry
  • 2008 – Royal Birkdale
  • 2007 – Carnoustie
  • 2006 – Royal Liverpool
  • 2005 – St Andrews
  • 2004 – Royal Troon
  • 2003 – Royal St George's
  • 2002 – Muirfield
  • 2001 – Royal Lytham & St Annes
  • 2000 – St Andrews
  • 1999 – Carnoustie
  • 1998 – Royal Birkdale
  • 1997 – Royal Troon
  • 1996 – Royal Lytham & St Annes
  • 1995 – St Andrews
  • 1994 – Turnberry
  • 1993 – Royal St George's
  • 1992 – Muirfield
  • 1991 – Royal Birkdale
  • 1990 – St Andrews
  • 1989 – Royal Troon
  • 1988 – Royal Lytham & St Annes
  • 1987 – Muirfield
  • 1986 – Turnberry
  • 1985 – Royal St George's
  • 1984 – St Andrews
  • 1983 – Royal Birkdale
  • 1982 – Royal Troon
  • 1981 – Royal St George's
  • 1980 – Muirfield
  • 1979 – Royal Lytham & St Annes
  • 1978 – St Andrews
  • 1977 – Turnberry
  • 1976 – Royal Birkdale
  • 1975 – Carnoustie
  • 1974 – Royal Lytham & St Annes
  • 1973 – Troon
  • 1972 – Muirfield
  • 1971 – Royal Birkdale
  • 1970 – St Andrews
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

