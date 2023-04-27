Can Gary Woodland win the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Look at the golfer's odds

The PGA Tour heads south for the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, which starts on Thursday, April 27. The player field at Vallarta is one of the weakest fields in recent memory. World No. 50 Alex Noren and the defending champion and current World No. 1 Jon Rahm are the only two top 50 players to feature in the 144-player field.
While the odds have Rahm as the favorite to win the Mexico Open, betting sites expect World No. 80 Gary Woodland to finish in the top 10 this year. Woodland is +3200 to win the event and +380 to finish in the top 10.
As per data analyst Ron Klos, Vidanta Vallarta is one of the longest courses on the PGA Tour and also has the longest combined par 4s and par 5s.
Woodland stands ninth in driving distance this season and has ended at T-4 in the Masters and T-31 at the RBC Heritage (T-31). He finished T-24 at the Mexico Open last year.
2023 Mexico Open odds
- Jon Rahm: +290
- Tony Finau: +850
- Wyndham Clark: +2100
- Gary Woodland: +3200
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +3400
- Maverick McNealy: +3400
- Patrick Rodgers: +3600
- Alex Noren: +3700
- Taylor Pendrith: +4100
- Byeong Hun An: +4800
- Emiliano Grillo: +5000
- Beau Hossler: +5000
- Stephan Jaeger: +5500
- Aaron Rai: +5500
- Ben Martin: +5500
- Andrew Putnam: +5500
- Alex Smalley: +5500
- S.H. Kim: +6500
- Robby Shelton: +6500
- Brandon Wu: +6500
- Garrick Higgo: +6500
- Will Gordon: +7000
- Matt Wallace: +7500
- Mark Hubbard: +7500
- Luke List: +8500
- Lee Hodges: +8500
- Joseph Bramlett: +9000
- Lanto Griffin: +9000
- Patton Kizzire: +9000
- David Lipsky: +9000
- Francesco Molinari: +9000
- Chez Reavie: +9000
- MJ Daffue: +9000
- Dylan Wu: +9000
- Nate Lashley: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +10000
- Eric Cole: +10000
- Harry Hall: +10000
- Kevin Streelman: +11000
- Ryan Gerard: +11000
- Akshay Bhatia: +11000
- Michael Kim: +12000
- Vincent Norrman: +12000
- Peter Malnati: +12000
- Erik Van Rooyen: +13000
- Harry Higgs: +13000
- Austin Eckroat: +13000
- Andrew Novak: +13000
- Scott Piercy: +15000
- Jimmy Walker: +15000
- Charley Hoffman: +15000
- Kevin Chappell: +15000
- Greyson Sigg: +15000
- Adam Long: +15000
- Lucas Glover: +16000
- Sean O'Hair: +16000
- Matthias Schmid: +16000
- Matthias Schwab: +16000
- Dylan Frittelli: +16000
- Doug Ghim: +18000
- Augusto Nunez: +18000
- Aaron Baddeley: +18000
- Ben Taylor: +18000
- Henrik Norlander: +18000
- Kevin Tway: +21000
- Carl Yuan: +21000
- Brent Grant: +22000
Who is playing at the 2023 Mexico Open?
Although not many big names are featuring at Vallarta this week, there are some known faces who will be competing for the prize money of $7.7 million. Here's the field for the 2023 Mexico Open:
- Zecheng Dou
- Zach Bauchou
- Wyndham Clark
- William McGirt
- Will Gordon
- Wesley Bryan
- Vincent Norrman
- Tyson Alexander
- Trevor Werbylo
- Trevor Cone
- Tony Finau
- Tommy Gainey
- Ted Potter, Jr
- Taylor Pendrith
- Tano Goya
- Sung Kang
- Steve Jurgensen
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Sean O'Hair
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Harrington
- Scott Brown
- Satoshi Kodaira
- S.Y. Noh
- S.H. Kim
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Armour
- Roberto Lebrija
- Robby Shelton
- Ricky Barnes
- Richy Werenski
- Richard S. Johnson
- Raul Pereda
- Peter Malnati
- Paul Haley II
- Patton Kizzire
- Patrick Rodgers
- Omar Morales
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Nico Echavarria
- Nick Watney
- Nate Lashley
- MJ Daffue
- Michael Kim
- Michael Gligic
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Matt Wallace
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Martin Trainer
- Martin Laird
- Mark Hubbard
- Luke List
- Lucas Glover
- Lee Hodges
- Lanto Griffin
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Kyle Stanley
- Kyle Reifers
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Stadler
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Chappell
- Kelly Kraft
- Joseph Bramlett
- José Toledo
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jonas Blixt
- Jon Rahm
- Jimmy Walker
- James Hahn
- J.B. Holmes
- Henrik Norlander
- Harry Higgs
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Hank Lebioda
- Greyson Sigg
- Greg Chalmers
- Grayson Murray
- George McNeill
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Gary Woodland
- Garrick Higgo
- Francesco Molinari
- Fabián Gómez
- Erik van Rooyen
- Eric Cole
- Emiliano Grillo
- Dylan Wu
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Doc Redman
- Derek Lamely
- Derek Ernst
- David Lipsky
- D.J. Trahan
- D.A. Points
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Cody Gribble
- Chris Stroud
- Chez Reavie
- Charley Hoffman
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Camilo Villegas
- Cameron Percy
- Cameron Champ
- Callum Tarren
- Byeong Hun An
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Stuard
- Brian Davis
- Brent Grant
- Brandon Wu
- Brandon Matthews
- Boo Weekley
- Bill Haas
- Ben Taylor
- Ben Martin
- Ben Crane
- Beau Hossler
- Austin Smotherman
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Cook
- Augusto Núñez
- Arjun Atwal
- Andrew Putnam
- Andrew Novak
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Alex Smalley
- Alex Noren
- Alejandro Tosti
- Akshay Bhatia
- Adam Long
- Aaron Rai
- Aaron Baddeley