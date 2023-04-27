Can Gary Woodland win the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Look at the golfer's odds

The PGA Tour heads south for the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, which starts on Thursday, April 27. The player field at Vallarta is one of the weakest fields in recent memory. World No. 50 Alex Noren and the defending champion and current World No. 1 Jon Rahm are the only two top 50 players to feature in the 144-player field.

While the odds have Rahm as the favorite to win the Mexico Open, betting sites expect World No. 80 Gary Woodland to finish in the top 10 this year. Woodland is +3200 to win the event and +380 to finish in the top 10.

As per data analyst Ron Klos, Vidanta Vallarta is one of the longest courses on the PGA Tour and also has the longest combined par 4s and par 5s.

Woodland stands ninth in driving distance this season and has ended at T-4 in the Masters and T-31 at the RBC Heritage (T-31). He finished T-24 at the Mexico Open last year.

2023 Mexico Open odds

Jon Rahm is the defending champion at Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jon Rahm: +290

Tony Finau: +850

Wyndham Clark: +2100

Gary Woodland: +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard: +3400

Maverick McNealy: +3400

Patrick Rodgers: +3600

Alex Noren: +3700

Taylor Pendrith: +4100

Byeong Hun An: +4800

Emiliano Grillo: +5000

Beau Hossler: +5000

Stephan Jaeger: +5500

Aaron Rai: +5500

Ben Martin: +5500

Andrew Putnam: +5500

Alex Smalley: +5500

S.H. Kim: +6500

Robby Shelton: +6500

Brandon Wu: +6500

Garrick Higgo: +6500

Will Gordon: +7000

Matt Wallace: +7500

Mark Hubbard: +7500

Luke List: +8500

Lee Hodges: +8500

Joseph Bramlett: +9000

Lanto Griffin: +9000

Patton Kizzire: +9000

David Lipsky: +9000

Francesco Molinari: +9000

Chez Reavie: +9000

MJ Daffue: +9000

Dylan Wu: +9000

Nate Lashley: +10000

Cameron Champ: +10000

Eric Cole: +10000

Harry Hall: +10000

Kevin Streelman: +11000

Ryan Gerard: +11000

Akshay Bhatia: +11000

Michael Kim: +12000

Vincent Norrman: +12000

Peter Malnati: +12000

Erik Van Rooyen: +13000

Harry Higgs: +13000

Austin Eckroat: +13000

Andrew Novak: +13000

Scott Piercy: +15000

Jimmy Walker: +15000

Charley Hoffman: +15000

Kevin Chappell: +15000

Greyson Sigg: +15000

Adam Long: +15000

Lucas Glover: +16000

Sean O'Hair: +16000

Matthias Schmid: +16000

Matthias Schwab: +16000

Dylan Frittelli: +16000

Doug Ghim: +18000

Augusto Nunez: +18000

Aaron Baddeley: +18000

Ben Taylor: +18000

Henrik Norlander: +18000

Kevin Tway: +21000

Carl Yuan: +21000

Brent Grant: +22000

Who is playing at the 2023 Mexico Open?

Although not many big names are featuring at Vallarta this week, there are some known faces who will be competing for the prize money of $7.7 million. Here's the field for the 2023 Mexico Open:

Zecheng Dou

Zach Bauchou

Wyndham Clark

William McGirt

Will Gordon

Wesley Bryan

Vincent Norrman

Tyson Alexander

Trevor Werbylo

Trevor Cone

Tony Finau

Tommy Gainey

Ted Potter, Jr

Taylor Pendrith

Tano Goya

Sung Kang

Steve Jurgensen

Stephan Jaeger

Sebastián Vázquez

Sean O'Hair

Scott Piercy

Scott Harrington

Scott Brown

Satoshi Kodaira

S.Y. Noh

S.H. Kim

Ryan Moore

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Armour

Roberto Lebrija

Robby Shelton

Ricky Barnes

Richy Werenski

Richard S. Johnson

Raul Pereda

Peter Malnati

Paul Haley II

Patton Kizzire

Patrick Rodgers

Omar Morales

Nicolai Hojgaard

Nico Echavarria

Nick Watney

Nate Lashley

MJ Daffue

Michael Kim

Michael Gligic

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Matt Wallace

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Martin Trainer

Martin Laird

Mark Hubbard

Luke List

Lucas Glover

Lee Hodges

Lanto Griffin

Kyle Westmoreland

Kyle Stanley

Kyle Reifers

Kevin Tway

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Stadler

Kevin Roy

Kevin Chappell

Kelly Kraft

Joseph Bramlett

José Toledo

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Jose Cristobal Islas

Jonathan Byrd

Jonas Blixt

Jon Rahm

Jimmy Walker

James Hahn

J.B. Holmes

Henrik Norlander

Harry Higgs

Harry Hall

Harrison Endycott

Hank Lebioda

Greyson Sigg

Greg Chalmers

Grayson Murray

George McNeill

Geoff Ogilvy

Gary Woodland

Garrick Higgo

Francesco Molinari

Fabián Gómez

Erik van Rooyen

Eric Cole

Emiliano Grillo

Dylan Wu

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Doc Redman

Derek Lamely

Derek Ernst

David Lipsky

D.J. Trahan

D.A. Points

Cristobal Del Solar

Cody Gribble

Chris Stroud

Chez Reavie

Charley Hoffman

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Camilo Villegas

Cameron Percy

Cameron Champ

Callum Tarren

Byeong Hun An

Brice Garnett

Brian Stuard

Brian Davis

Brent Grant

Brandon Wu

Brandon Matthews

Boo Weekley

Bill Haas

Ben Taylor

Ben Martin

Ben Crane

Beau Hossler

Austin Smotherman

Austin Eckroat

Austin Cook

Augusto Núñez

Arjun Atwal

Andrew Putnam

Andrew Novak

Alvaro Ortiz

Alex Smalley

Alex Noren

Alejandro Tosti

Akshay Bhatia

Adam Long

Aaron Rai

Aaron Baddeley

