“Can I just say f*** Josh Allen?” – Phil Mickelson’s hilarious reaction to NFL star on the golf field

Phil Mickelson gave a hilarious reaction to the NFL star, Josh Allen, on the golf field. Mickelson paired up with Grant Horvat for the 2v2 match against Jon Rahm and Josh Allen. The full video of the 2v2 match was also shared on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel, named Grant Horvat Golf.

A short clip of the match was shared on 54 Golf's X page, and in the video, Rahm and Allen were watching Horvat taking a shot on the greens. Following the shot, Rahm and Allen confirmed that the ball was two feet away from the hole. Then, Mickelson made a comment in jest, which was:

“I just want to say f**k Josh Allen.”

Then, Rahm took a shot, which landed near the hole.

Horvat made another post about the 2v2 match on X on April 23. In the post, he wrote:

“Just watched the final 9 holes of the Josh Allen and Rahm video. I was on the edge of my seat and I lived it.”

Mickelson will next participate in LIV Golf Mexico City. Before that, he played four LIV Golf events in 2025 and a full season of LIV Golf events in 2024.

How did Phil Mickelson play in the 2025 and 2024 LIV Golf season so far?

Phil Mickelson had two top 10 finishes in 2025, including a T3 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and a T6 at the LIV Golf Miami with scores of 14 under and 1 under, respectively. Mickelson had only one top 10 finish in 2024, including a T6 at the LIV Golf Jeddah to finish with 10 under. Here's a list of all of Mickelson's 2025 and 2024 performances so far:

2025 LIV Golf tournaments

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23, 72-74-68, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T3, 67-65-64 , 196 (-14)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T19, 69-68-72, 209 (-4)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T6, 69-73-73, 215 (-1)

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T51, 73-77-74, 224 (+11)

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30, 70-67-71, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T6, 65-68-67, 200 (-10)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T52, 80-68-70, 218 (+8)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T47, 76-72-76, 224 (+8)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T38, 69-70-70, 209 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T22, 72-68-67, 207 (-6)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T37, 71-69-74, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T40, 70-70-71, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T27, 73-72-74, 219 (+6)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T34, 70-72-71, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T50, 67-68-75, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T23, 75-68-67, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T48, 76, 76 (+4)

