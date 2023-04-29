Can Jon Rahm make a comeback to beat Tony Finau at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Updated odds explored

Jon Rahm carded a 3-under 68 in round 2 of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Rahm, who is on the second start in three weeks since winning the 2023 Masters, started with a 4-under 67 on Thursday (April 27) at Vidanta Vallarta. He aggregated at 7-under after two days to finish at T-12 after 36 holes.

The defending champion at the Mexico Open is still six shots behind leader Tony Finau, who shot an impressive 7-under 64 on Friday (April 28), jumping seven spots to take the lead. This makes it quite an uphill task for the Spaniard with two days remaining.

The odds are obviously high in favor of Finau at the moment. His odds of winning at the moment are -100 followed by Brandon Wu at +600. Rahm sits third in the prediction with odds of +700 to secure his back-to-back win at Vidanta Vallarta. Erik Van Rooyen, who has been in second position for two days, has odds of +900 to win.

There's a reason why Rahm is still one of the favorites for the oddsmakers to triumph at Vidanta Vallarta on Sunday (April 30). It's not as if Rahm hasn't done something like that before.

The World No. 1 has won four titles this season and two of them came after trailing for most of the holes. He rallied to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January after trailing by six strokes behind Collin Morikawa.

During the 2023 Masters, the Spaniard was trailing behind Brooks Koepka for most of the time but broke all odds to triumph on the final day to beat Koepka by three strokes.

Updated odds for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Here are the updated odds for the 2023 Mexico Open:

Tony Finau: -100

Brandon Wu: +650

Jon Rahm: +700

Erik Van Rooyen: +900

Will Gordon: +1800

Andrew Putnam: +2500

Akshay Bhatia: +2800

Ben Martin: +4000

Beau Hossler: +4500

Austin Smotherman: +4500

Cameron Champ: +5000

Taylor Pendrith: +5500

Jimmy Walker: +6000

Stephan Jaeger: +9000

Michael Kim: +10000

Emiliano Grillo: +11000

Chez Reavie: +18000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +20000

Greyson Sigg: +20000

Trevor Werbylo: +25000

Leaderboard for the 2023 Mexico Open after Day 2

Tony Finau leads the Mexico Open at Vidanta after two rounds

Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 Mexico Open:

1 Tony Finau -13

T2 Erik Van Rooyen -12

T2 Brandon Wu -12

T4 Akshay Bhatia -9

T4 Eric Cole -9

T4 Will Gordon -9

T4 Andrew Putnam -9

T4 Austin Smotherman -9

T9 Cameron Champ -8

T9 Ben Martin -8

T9 Jimmy Walker -8

T12 Tano Goya -7

T12 Beau Hossler -7

T12 Michael Kim -7

T12 Taylor Pendrith -7

T12 Raul Pereda -7

T12 Jon Rahm -7

T12 Trevor Werbylo -7

T19 Austin Cook -6

T19 Emiliano Grillo -6

T19 Stephan Jaeger -6

T19 Chez Reavie -6

T19 Greyson Sigg -6

T19 Alejandro Tosti -6

T25 Derek Ernst -5

T25 Brice Garnett -5

T25 Cody Gribble -5

T25 Lanto Griffin -5

T25 Scott Piercy -5

T25 Ben Taylor -5

T25 Carl Yuan -5

T32 Aaron Baddeley -4

T32 Jonas Blixt -4

T32 Joseph Bramlett -4

T32 Harry Hall -4

T32 Charley Hoffman -4

T32 Nicolai Hojgaard -4

T32 Mark Hubbard -4

T32 Seong Hyeon KIM -4

T32 Adam Long -4

T32 Francesco Molinari -4

T32 Vincent Norrman -4

T32 Geoff Ogilvy -4

T32 Carson Young -4

