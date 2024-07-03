Can Jordan Spieth win the 2024 John Deere Classic? 2x champion’s odds explored

The 2024 John Deere Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, July 4, at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The 30th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked 156-player compete for the $8,000,000 prize purse. According to SportsLine, Sungjae Im is the outright favorite to win the event, while Jordan Spieth sits sixth on the odds list.

World No. 32 Spieth comes into the 2024 John Deere Classic field with 20-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The 30-year-old sits fifth on the odds list for the event, with it having eight of the top 50 names on the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. Notably, he has won the event twice before – in 2013 and 2015.

For the unversed, Jordan Spieth is yet to register a win this season. The 13-time PGA Tour winner’s last win on the circuit came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. The golfer, who has won three Majors including the 2015 Masters, started the season strong with a solo third-place finish at The Sentry in January.

However, he failed to replicate the form going forward. He managed a T6 finish at the Phoenix Open, before getting disqualified from the Genesis Open for signing an incorrect scorecard. He failed to make the cut at The Players Championship, The Masters and the Memorial Tournament. He finished T41 at the US Open.

Coming on the back of a T63 finish at the Travelers Championship, Spieth will be eyeing a big comeback this week at TPC Deere Run.

The ace golfer will tee off on Day 1 of the 2024 John Deere Classic at 8:29 am EDT alongside J.T. Poston and Zach Johnson. His pairing will follow the group of Jake Knapp, Luke List and event favorite Sungjae Im.

2024 John Deere Classic odds

As mentioned above, Sungjae Im tops the John Deere Classic’s odds list with 14-1, according to SportsLine. Defending champion Sepp Straka follows him with 15-1 odds. Aaron Rai (16-1), Denny McCarthy (18-1) and Davis Thompson (22-1) are some other names to watch this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run (As per SportsLine):

Sungjae Im 14-1

Sepp Straka 15-1

Aaron Rai 16-1

Denny McCarthy 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Davis Thompson 22-1

J.T. Poston 28-1

Maverick McNealy 28-1

Nick Dunlap 28-1

Keith Mitchell 30-1

Jason Day 33-1

Kevin Yu 35-1

Sam Stevens 40-1

Beau Hossler 40-1

Adam Svensson 40-1

Eric Cole 45-1

Luke Clanton 45-1

Lucas Glover 50-1

Patrick Rodgers 60-1

Seamus Power 60-1

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.

