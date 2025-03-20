Can Justin Thomas end his winless streak at 2025 Valspar Championship? Day 1 odds explored

The 2025 Valspar Championship tees off on Thursday, March 20, at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The PGA Tour event will see a stacked field of 156 players compete for the $1.566M winner’s paycheck from the whopping $8.7M prize purse. Justin Thomas is one of the favorites to win the contest this weekend.

Despite the Valspar Championship’s field consisting of 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, World No.3 and event’s top-rated golfer Xander Schauffele remains a favorite. According to SportsLine, the 9x PGA Tour winner comes into the weekend with 14-1 odds. Interestingly, World No.10 Thomas carries the same odds as Tommy Fleetwood.

Interestingly, Thomas hasn’t registered a win on the PGA Tour since his PGA Championship triumph in 2022. The Players Championship 2021 champion came close to ending his current winless streak at The American Express in January. However, he fell short of champion Sepp Straka and settled for a runner-up position.

The 31-year-old golfer enters the event on the back of a T33 finish at The Players and will be eyeing a big comeback. Thomas’ T6 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and T9 at The Genesis Invitational makes him a safe bet for the competition in Florida.

Listed below is Justin Thomas’ 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

The Sentry: T26 - $163,333

The American Express: 2 - $959,200

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48 - $48,600

WM Phoenix Open: T6 - $310,500

The Genesis Invitational: T9 - $556,667

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36 - $96,750

THE PLAYERS Championship: T33 - $136,250

2025 Valspar Championship odds

Schauffele leads the Valspar Championship odds table with Thomas and Fleetwood with 14-1 odds. Past champion Sam Burns follows the leading trio.

The golfer who won his second consecutive Valspar Championship title in 2022 enters the contest with 22-1 odds. Corey Conners (25-1), Sepp Straka (25-1), Shane Lowry (25-1), Will Zalatoris (25-1), Akshay Bhatia (30-1) and Tom Kim (33-1) are some other big names to watch at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

Listed below are the top odds for the Valspar Championship (As per SportsLine):

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Sam Burns +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Sepp Straka +2500

Shane Lowry +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Akshay Bhatia +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +3500

Michael Kim +4000

Adam Scott +4500

Alex Smalley +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Lucas Glover +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sahith Theegala +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Rasmus Hojgaard +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

More details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Valspar Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

