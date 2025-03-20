Can Justin Thomas end his winless streak at 2025 Valspar Championship? Day 1 odds explored

The 2025 Valspar Championship tees off on Thursday, March 20, at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The PGA Tour event will see a stacked field of 156 players compete for the $1.566M winner’s paycheck from the whopping $8.7M prize purse. Justin Thomas is one of the favorites to win the contest this weekend.
Despite the Valspar Championship’s field consisting of 23 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, World No.3 and event’s top-rated golfer Xander Schauffele remains a favorite. According to SportsLine, the 9x PGA Tour winner comes into the weekend with 14-1 odds. Interestingly, World No.10 Thomas carries the same odds as Tommy Fleetwood.
Interestingly, Thomas hasn’t registered a win on the PGA Tour since his PGA Championship triumph in 2022. The Players Championship 2021 champion came close to ending his current winless streak at The American Express in January. However, he fell short of champion Sepp Straka and settled for a runner-up position.
The 31-year-old golfer enters the event on the back of a T33 finish at The Players and will be eyeing a big comeback. Thomas’ T6 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and T9 at The Genesis Invitational makes him a safe bet for the competition in Florida.
Listed below is Justin Thomas’ 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- The Sentry: T26 - $163,333
- The American Express: 2 - $959,200
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48 - $48,600
- WM Phoenix Open: T6 - $310,500
- The Genesis Invitational: T9 - $556,667
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36 - $96,750
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T33 - $136,250
2025 Valspar Championship odds
Schauffele leads the Valspar Championship odds table with Thomas and Fleetwood with 14-1 odds. Past champion Sam Burns follows the leading trio.
The golfer who won his second consecutive Valspar Championship title in 2022 enters the contest with 22-1 odds. Corey Conners (25-1), Sepp Straka (25-1), Shane Lowry (25-1), Will Zalatoris (25-1), Akshay Bhatia (30-1) and Tom Kim (33-1) are some other big names to watch at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.
Listed below are the top odds for the Valspar Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Tommy Fleetwood +1400
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Sam Burns +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Sepp Straka +2500
- Shane Lowry +2500
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Akshay Bhatia +3000
- Tom Kim +3300
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Michael Kim +4000
- Adam Scott +4500
- Alex Smalley +4500
- Viktor Hovland +5000
- J.T. Poston +5000
- Taylor Moore +5000
- Luke Clanton +5000
- Lucas Glover +5000
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Thomas Detry +6000
- Stephan Jaeger +7000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +7000
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Bud Cauley +7500
More details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Valspar Championship will be updated as the event progresses.