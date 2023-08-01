Can Justin Thomas qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs at Wyndham Championship? Golfer's standing and odds explored

Justin Thomas is placed 79th in the FedEx Cup standings and is on the verge of missing the Playoffs for the first time in eight years.
Thomas has aggregated 546 points so far this season and is 48 points behind Austin Eckroat, who is 70th in the FedEx Cup standings. For the uninitiated, only the top 70 golfers in the standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
For six years, the 30-year-old golfer hasn't finished outside of the top 7 in the FedEx Cup standings. He has won at least one event on the PGA Tour since the 2015-16 season.
However, the 2022–23 season has been a nightmare for Thomas. In his 19 starts this season, he failed to make it to the weekend of six events, and five of them came in the last seven starts. The fourth-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is his season's best result.
The two-time major champion also failed to make the cut in three of the four majors this year. At the PGA Championship, where he was the defending champion, he ended at T-65.
The 2023 Wyndham Championship, which commences on Thursday, August 3, is the last event of the PGA Tour's regular season. Thomas will need to finish within the top 15 at the Wyndham Championship to qualify for the Playoffs.
Can Justin Thomas win the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Odds explored
Although the form and stars are not in favor of the 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, it will be wrong to count him out of contention given his caliber.
While Justin Thomas is not the tournament favorite at the Wyndham Championship, oddsmakers have still kept him in the top 10. As per Bet365, he is the ninth favorite at +3800 to lift the title this week.
The 30-year-old golfer doesn't have a great record at the Wyndham Championship. He last competed here in 2016 and has made two cuts in three starts, with T56 in 2015 being his best performance.
Oddsmakers have kept Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley as the joint favorites to triumph at Sedgefield on Sunday, August 6.
Here are the odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
- Sungjae Im: +2200
- Russell Henley: +2200
- Si Woo Kim: +2400
- Sam Burns: +2700
- Shane Lowry: +3200
- Denny McCarthy: +3200
- J.T. Poston: +3500
- Justin Thomas: +3800
