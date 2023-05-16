Can a LIV golfer win the 2023 PGA Championship? Exploring the 18 LIV players’ odds at the major

PGA Championship will begin on Thursday, May 18 and once again fans will witness the players from both PGA Tour and LIV golf competing at the same event.

18 of the Saudi-backed circuit golfers have made it into the playing field of the 2023 PGA Championship. The tournament will take place from May 18 to May 21 at Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford.

Harold Varner III, Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele, Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Mito Pereira, Sihwan Kim, Martin Kaymer, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, and Brooks Koepka are the 18 LIV Golfer who will compete at the Oak Hill Country Club.

Odds for the LIV Golfers at the 2023 PGA Championship

Here are the odds for the LIV Golf players at the 2023 PGA Championship:

Brooks Koepka: 2000

Dustin Johnson: 2000

Cameron Smith: 3000

Joaquin Niemann: 5000

Patrick Reed: 6500

Bryson DeChambeau: 6500

Talor Gooch: 8000

Paul Casey: 8000

Abraham Ancer: 8000

Mito Pereira: 10000

Phil Mickelson: 13000

Dean Burmester: 13000

Thomas Pieters: 15000

Harold Varner III: 15000

Anirban Lahiri: 15000

Brendan Steele: 25000

Martin Kaymer: 30000

Sihwan Kim: 50000

Odds for the 2023 PGA Championship

Odds for all the players at the 2023 PGA Championship:

Jon Rahm: 7-1

Scottie Scheffler: 7-1

Rory McIlroy: 11-1

Patrick Cantlay: 18-1

Brooks Koepka: 18-1

Justin Thomas: 20-1

Dustin Johnson: 20-1

Jason Day: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Tony Finau: 25-1

Cameron Young: 25-1

Viktor Hovland: 28-1

Jordan Spieth: 28-1

Max Homa: 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 30-1

Cameron Smith: 30-1

Sungjae Im: 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 40-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim: 40-1

Talor Gooch: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 45-1

Patrick Reed: 60-1

Shane Lowry: 60-1

Adam Scott: 65-1

Keegan Bradley: 65-1

Rickie Fowler: 65-1

Sahith Theegala: 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 70-1

Wyndham Clark: 701-1

Justin Rose: 75-1

Joaquin Niemann: 75-1

Abraham Ancer: 80-1

Phil Mickelson: 85-1

K.H. Lee: 90-1

Corey Conners: 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 90-1

Nicolai Hojgaard: 100-1

Seamus Power: 100-1

Rasmus Hojgaard: 100-1

Russell Henley: 100-1

Lucas Herbert: 100-1

Harris English: 100-1

Mito Pereira: 100-1

Billy Horschel: 125-1

Chris Kirk: 125-1

Kurt Kitayama: 125-1

Min Woo Lee: 125-1

Gary Woodland: 125-1

Davis Riley: 125-1

Si-Woo Kim: 125-1

Robert Macintyre: 125-1

Denny McCarthy: 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 125-1

Matt Wallace: 150-1

Webb Simpson: 150-1

Paul Casey: 150-1

Matt Kuchar: 150-1

Nick Hardy: 150-1

Anirban Lahiri: 150-1

Aaron Wise: 150-1

Harold Varner: 150-1

Tom Hoge: 150-1

Adrian Meronk: 150-1

Keith Mitchell: 175-1

Adam Hadwin: 175-1

Victor Perez: 175-1

Brian Harman: 175-1

Alex Noren: 175-1

Jordan Smith: 175-1

Dean Burmester: 175-1

Taylor Moore: 175-1

Ryan Fox: 200-1

Thriston Lawrence: 200-1

Thomas Detry: 200-1

Taylor Montgomery: 200-1

Kevin Kisner: 200-1

JJ Spaun: 200-1

Cam Davis: 200-1

Francesco Molinari: 200-1

Thomas Pieters: 200-1

Pabblo Larrazabal: 200-1

Taylor Pendrith: 200-1

Yannik Paul: 200-1

Joel Dahmen: 225-1

Luke List: 225-1

Adam Svensson: 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 225-1

Matthew NeSmith: 225-1

Thorbjorn Olesen: 250-1

Maverick McNealy: 250-1

Brendan Steele: 250-1

Beau Hossler: 250-1

Adri Arnaus: 250-1

Emiliano Grillo: 250-1

Ockie Strydom: 250-1

Sepp Straka: 250-1

Patrick Rodgers: 250-1

Brandon Wu: 275-1

JT Poston: 300-1

Brendon Todd: 300-1

Alex Smalley: 300-1

Hayden Buckley: 300-1

Andrew Putnam: 300-1

Ben Griffin: 300-1

Sam Horsfield: 300-1

Scott Stallings: 300-1

Nick Taylor: 350-1

Ben Taylor: 350-1

Mark Hubbard: 350-1

Justin Suh: 350-1

Davis Thompson: 350-1

Chez Reavie: 350-1

Danny Willett: 350-1

Jimmy Walker: 350-1

Callum Shinkwin: 350-1

Padraig Harrington: 350-1

Sam Ryder: 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino: 500-1

Callum Tarren: 500-1

Luke Donald: 500-1

Sihwan Kim: 500-1

Trey Mullinax: 500-1

David Lingmerth: 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana: 500-1

Kazuki Higa: 500-1

Zach Johnson: 500-1

David Micheluzzi: 500-1

Adam Schenk: 500-1

Nico Echavarria: 500-1

Steven Alker: 750-1

Shaun Micheel: 2000-1

John Daly: 2000-1

Y.E. Yang: 2000-1

