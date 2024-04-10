Can a LIV golfer win the 2024 Masters? Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and others’ odds explored

The 2024 Masters, set to tee off on Thursday, Apr. 11 at Augusta National, features a loaded field.

The 89-player roster boasts 13 LIV golfers as well. Players like Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will join reigning champion Jon Rahm at the prestigious event.

Apart from the LIV stars, the 88th edition of the Masters will also feature the top-rated PGA Tour golfers. Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler has been named an outright favorite by several experts.

However, the World No.1 has tight competition from Rahm. According to BetMGM, the Spaniard comes into the Augusta weekend with 11-1 odds, making him the best pick from the LIV golfers.

Koepka, who is yet to win the event, is the second-best bet of the LIV stars, with 20-1 odds. Smith (25-1), Niemann (28-1), DeChambeau (33-1) and Johnson (33-1) are the other top names to watch out this weekend.

Masters odds for LIV golfers at Masters (according to BetMGM)

Jon Rahm: +1100

Brooks Koepka: +2000

Cameron Smith: +2500

Joaquin Niemann: +2800

Bryson DeChambeau: +3300

Dustin Johnson: +3300

Tyrrell Hatton: +5000

Patrick Reed: +6600

Phil Mickelson: +10000

Bubba Watson: +15000

Sergio Garcia: +15000

Adrian Meronk: +15000

Charl Schwartzel: +25000

According to SportsLine, PGA Tour’s Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the 2024 Masters.

The 2022 champion comes into the event with 5-1 odds, beating Rory McIlroy with 10-1 odds. Interestingly, Rahm is fourth on the odds list, with Koepka beating him. The latter comes in with 11-1 odds, while the defending champion carries 12-1 odds.

As for PGA Tour stars, Wyndham Clark (15-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Will Zalatoris (20-1), Hideki Matsuyama (20-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1), Viktor Hovland (22-1) and Ludvig Aberg (25-1) are some of the big names to watch this weekend. Tiger Woods (100-1) is a longshot favorite alongside Mickelson.

Has a LIV golfer won the Masters before?

It's pertinent to note that a LIV golfer is yet to win the Masters. Rahm, who won the tournament last year, joined the Saudi-backed series in December. However, several golfers on the breakaway tour have worn the prestigious Green Jacket while they were part of the PGA Tour.

Apart from Rahm in 2023, Dustin Johnson won the Masters in 2020. Patrick Reed won the Green Jacket in 2018, Sergio Garcia in 2017, Bubba Watson in 2012, 2014 and Charl Schwartzel in 2011. Phil Mickelson has won the coveted event thrice (2004, 2006, 2010).

With Rahm dubbed favorite, it will be interesting to see if LIV Golf claims its first Masters' trophy this week.