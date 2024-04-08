Can LPGA golfers play in the Masters? Rules explored

The 2024 edition of the Masters, the most-awaited tournament in golf, is just a few days away. It is the first Major of the 2024 season. Jon Rahm won the 2023 edition and will be in the field this year to defend his title.

The tournament will be held at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. The course is 72 par and 7,510 yards and has hosted the annual Masters tournament since 1934.

Over its history, the tournament has upheld a male-only participation rule, without any official explanation. Female golfers, particularly from the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Tour, do not participate in the Masters.

Martha Burk, chair of the National Council of Women's Organizations, launched a campaign to admit female members in 2003. However, the club held firm until 2012, when former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore were invited to the club.

Rules to play at the Masters explored

There are twenty ways to qualify for the Masters tournament. Entry to the historic competition is by invitation only and players receive it directly from the Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters has listed the criteria for qualification on its website:

Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime) US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years) The Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years) PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years) Winners of The Players Championship (Three years) Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One Year) Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the Runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion Current The Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year) Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (One year) Current Latin America Amateur Champion (One year) Current US Mid-Amateur Champion (One year) Current NCAA Division I Men's Individual Champion (One year) The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

Players can qualify through any of the 20 criteria mentioned above and are invited to the tournament every year. This year, 89 players have qualified for the competition.