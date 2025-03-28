Can Michael Kim qualify for this year's Masters at Augusta?

In his eighth consecutive week playing, Michael Kim has a chance to qualify for the Masters this weekend. He's been in every tournament for two months, not skipping a chance to improve his ranking and get into events just like the Major.

Ad

He now has a chance to qualify by doing one simple thing at the Houston Open. If he finishes in the top 50, the fan-favorite golfer will earn a spot in the field in Augusta next month.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kim has been surging of late. He's played really well in several tournaments to get on the precipice of his second-ever Masters invite. He has only ever played in 2019 and he missed the cut.

The golfer began his hot streak at the WM Phoenix Open with a T2 finish. He followed that up with a T13 at the Genesis Invitational, a T13 at the Mexico Championship, a T6 finish at the Cognizant Classic, and a fourth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, before missing the cut at the Players Championship.

Ad

However, he bounced back with a T28 at the Valspar Championship, and he now sits on the cusp of the Masters. If he fails to qualify this week by finishing outside the top 50, there is one more tournament next week before the Major.

Michael Kim admitted he's running out of gas in Masters pursuit

Michael Kim is now in his eighth consecutive tournament. If he doesn't make it into the Masters this week, he might have to play again next week and make it nine in a row. If he qualifies, then he'd play the Masters and reach 10 consecutive weeks of playing.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He said after last week's Valspar Championship on X:

"I’m really running on fumes at this point haha. Back and neck isn’t feeling great and really ready for some time off. But! I still have one more chance at qualifying for the Masters. I’ll prob need a top 20 to get a spot. At this point, I’ll be happy with or without the week off but I want to give myself the opportunity."

Ad

Despite the struggles and the fact that he isn't a big fan of this week's golf course, he is in a good spot now. He's through 16 holes in the second round and has a score of four-under. He trails leader Scottie Scheffler, who is angling for his first win of the year, by seven strokes.

Michael Kim is aiming for a Masters invite (Image via Imagn)

Michael Kim is ranked 52nd in the world. The top 50 get into Majors, and the cut-off is this week. However, if he misses out and doesn't move up, he could still qualify by winning the Valero Texas Open next week before the Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback