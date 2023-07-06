Can Michelle Wie West hang up her gloves with a Major win? Exploring the retiring golfer’s odds at the 2023 US Women's Open

Michelle Wie West will enter the US Women's Open preparing for her final golf match. The 33-year-old will play her last-ever event, leaving behind a long and memorable legacy. She previously won the US Women's Open in 2014 at the Pinehurst Resort.

This year, the Open is scheduled to take place between July 6 and 9 at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links course. The competition will be tough, as some of the most experienced and up-and-coming golfers take to the field.

West is not a favorite to win at the 2023 US Open. According to SportsInteraction, her odds are 698-1, which places her at the bottom of the full field of favorites to win the major. Regardless, West will be determined to enjoy her last event in her illustrious career before she steps away from the sport.

On the other hand, Rose Zhang is a favorite to win the tournament with odds of 9-1. Jin Young Ko (13-1), Leona Maguire (18-1), Hyo Koo Kim (18-1) and Atthaya Thitikul (18-1) are some of the other top golfers in the field.

Michelle Wie West to retire after a memorable and illustrious career

While Michelle Wie West has been on the golf course since her teenage years, her career hasn't panned out exactly the way she expected. West burst onto the golf scene at the age of just 10, becoming the youngest player to qualify for the USGA Amateur tournament.

Since then she has set many records, from becoming the youngest player, male or female, to win a USGA Adult event to playing on the PGA Tour several times. However, since turning pro at the age of 16, West has only won five times on the LPGA Tour - with one time being a major.

Regardless, West is one of the most known female golfers. She now steps away from the sport at 33 to spend more time with her family. Her retirement is not set in stone yet, as she may come back in the future.

Speaking about her decision, West said (via Golf.com):

“It was bittersweet to announce that. [But] it’s been an amazing journey, and I’m very excited for what happens next.”

