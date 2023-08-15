Can Patrick Cantlay add $3,600,000 to earnings by defending his BMW Championship title this weekend?

With the first stage of the FedEx Cup over, the field now moves on to the BMW Championship. Patrick Cantlay's performance at the St. Jude FedEx Championship was nothing less than impressive, forcing eventual winner Lucas Glover into a playoff. While he did end up losing the playoff, his round of 6 under 64 was an impressive one.

Needless to say, he will be carrying forward his momentum into the BMW Championship that will be held this weekend. Cantlay has won the Championship back to back for the last two years now, first at the Caves Valley and then at the Wilmington Country Club.

This week he will be looking to make that a three-peat at the Olympia Fields' North Course, Chicago as he goes after his third BMW title in a row. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Patrick Cantlay has odds of 10-1, and sits as the fourth favorite to lift the title.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the top 3 favorites to win the BMW Championship this year. Lucas Glover will be fighting for a three-peat of his own, having won the 2023 Wyndham Championship and then the St. Jude Championship consecutively.

Patrick Cantlay fourth favorite to win - Here are the odds of the field for the 2023 BMW Championship

Following are the odds for the full field at the 2023 BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy 13-2

Scottie Scheffler 7-1

Jon Rahm 9-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Victor Hovland 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Tyrrell Hatton 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Rickie Fowler 28-1

Lucas Glover 28-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Wyndham Clark 35-1

Tom Kim 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Cam Davis 50-1

Byeong Hun An 55-1

Sepp Straka 60-1

J.T. Poston 65-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Emiliano Grillo 70-1

Denny McCarthy 70-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Sahith Theegala 90-1

Harris English 90-1

Eric Cole 90-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Adam Schenk 90-1

Adam Hadwin 90-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

Chris Kirk 110-1

Andrew Putnam 110-1

Seamus Power 130-1

Adam Svensson 130-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Nick Taylor 180-1