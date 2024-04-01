Can you play the Masters course in Augusta? Eligibility for guests explored

The Masters season is almost here, as we are just 10 days away from the first Major of the season, which is played at Augusta National, one of the most iconic golf courses in the world.

The Augusta National is a par 72, 7565-yard golf course that has witnessed many iconic moments in golf. Every aspiring golfer or even someone who plays the sport as a hobby dreams of teeing off at this prestigious venue. However, unlike other golf courses, playing at Augusta is not that easy for everyone.

There are very few ways someone can play at the Augusta National. Here's a look at a few ways guests can play at the historic venue.

Eligibility to play at the Augusta National explored

1) Become a member

The first is to become a member of the Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC), which is again not an easy process or practically impossible. There are only 300 members in ANGC, and the position is vacated only when someone dies.

If, by fortune, one gets the invitation, he will have to be deep-pocketed. The initiation fee of the membership is nearly $40000, and monthly dues are $265.

2) Get invited by the ANGC member

Another way is to get invited by an ANGC member so that one can play at the course while the member is needed to sign in. However, ANGC never reveals the list of its members, so fans will have to do the hard work by themselves.

3) Become a caddie for the member

Fans can also get to play at the Augusta National once a year as a work bonus if they choose to caddie for any ANGC member.

4) Become a volunteer

As per Today's Golfer, if you choose to volunteer in April, you might get a chance to play next month. However, this one is not confirmed by anyone.

5) Become a college golfer at Augusta University

If you are from Augusta University, your team will get invited to play at the Augusta National once per year.

6) Become a golf journalist and try to get lucky

If you are a golf journalist, you might get entry to the Augusta National, provided your name comes up in the lottery. During the third day of the Masters, a media ballot takes place, and a golf journalist's name slip is put in the hat. The lucky ones get to tie it up on Monday.