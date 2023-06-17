Can Rickie Fowler win the US Open 2023? Here are the updated odds after the Friday cut

The US Open 2023 teed off on June 15, Thursday, at the Los Angeles Country Club, North Course in Los Angeles with names like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka leading the odds table. Day 2 of the major championship ended with some big names missing the 36-hole cut and Rickie Fowler in the lead.

The Friday cut saw some big names like Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Sungjae Im, among others crash out of the competition. Meanwhile, Fowler, who scored the lowest 36-hole score in the US Open history and set the record with 18 birdies through two rounds, stayed in lead at 10-under 130. The 34-year-old golfer, who hasn’t won in more than four years, is currently the favorite to lift the major trophy on Sunday.

1. Rickie Fowler (-10)

2. Wyndham Clark (-9)

T3. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T3. Xander Schauffele

5. Harris English (-7)

T6. Dustin Johnson (-6)

T6. Min Woo Lee

T8. Sam Bennett (-5)

Updated US Open 2023 odds list after the 36-hole cut

Rickie Fowler is the favorite to win the US Open 2023 after the 36-hole Friday cut. It is pertinent to note that Fowler wasn’t in the top 10 of the US Open odds list on the first day. He came into the competition with +5000 odds, sitting alongside the likes of Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns, and Shane Lowry. However, the golfer has found his way to the top and looks in-form to take a rare win.

It is noteworthy that Fowler still faces some strong competition. Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are two big names to watch out for. The duo currently sits T3, one shot behind solo second Wyndham Clark. McIlroy sits with odds of +350, while Schauffele carries +400 odds. Meanwhile, Clark sits behind the leading trio with +650 odds.

Scottie Scheffler sat T8 on the US Open leaderboard at the end of Day 2. Despite his low position, the star golfer sits comfortably behind the top 4 on the odds list with +700 odds. Dustin Johnson (+1200), Harris English (+2200), Min Woo Lee (+2500) and Cam Smith (+3000) are some other big names to watch out for.

Here are the updated odds for the top 10 of the US Open 2023 (As per Golfweek):

1: Rickie Fowler (+300)

2: Wyndham Clark (+650)

T-3: Rory McIlroy (+350)

T-3: Xander Schauffele (+400)

5: Harris English (+2200)

T-6: Dustin Johnson (+1200)

T-6: Min Woo Lee (+2500)

T-8: Sam Bennett (+11000)

T-8: Scottie Scheffler (+700)

10: Cam Smith (+3000)

It'll be interesting to see who among the top bets comes out on top on Sunday at LACC.

