Can Rory McIlroy defend his Tour Championship title? Defending FedEx Cup champion’s odds explored

The last tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season will be the Tour Championship, the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Scheduled to be held between August 24 and 27 at the East Lake Golf Course, the top 30 players from the FedEx Cup rankings will tee it off one last time this year.

Needless to say, the pressure is on for the front runners including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion, lifting the Tour Championship trophy in 2022. For the 2023 Championship he is the second favorite to win, with +330 odds.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win with +130 odds. Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are third and fourth respectively on the list of favorites to win the Tour Championship. McIlroy is currently ranked third in the FedEx Cup rankings, behind Scheffler and Hovland.

McIlroy became the first ever three time winner of the FedEx Cup last year, beating Scheffler in an intense last round with an incredible comeback. Needless to say, Rory McIlroy will be fighting for the top spot this year at the Championship as well.

Odds for the 2023 Tour Championship Field

Following are the odds for the 2023 Tour Championship field. The top 30 golfers in the rankings at the end of the BMW Championship have made the cut for the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler (-10) +140

Rory McIlroy (-7) +330

Viktor Hovland (-8) +500

Jon Rahm (-6) +800

Patrick Cantlay (-4) +1600

Max Homa (-4) +2800

Xander Schauffele (-3) +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) +4000

Lucas Glover (-5) +4000

Wyndham Clark (-4) +4500

Tommy Fleetwood (-3) +4500

Brian Harman (-4) +4500

Rickie Fowler (-3) +7000

Russell Henley (-3) +7500

Tom Kim (-2) +11000

Sungjae Im (-2) +11000

Tony Finau (-2) +13000

Keegan Bradley (-3) +13000

Corey Conners (-2) +13000

Colin Morikawa (-1) +13000

Tyrrell Hatton (E) +15000

Si Woo Kim (-2) +18000

Jordan Spieth (E) +18000

Jason Day (-1) +25000

Sam Burns (E) +30000

Taylor Moore (-1) +40000

Sepp Straka (E) +50000

Emiliano Grillo (E) +50000

Adam Schenk (-1) +50000

Nick Taylor (-1) +80000