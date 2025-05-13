Can Rory McIlroy end the US dominance at the PGA Championship 2025? Tournament Odds and top bets explored

Rory McIlroy and other golf superstars will be in action this week at the PGA Championship 2025. The next major of the 2025 season will tee off on Thursday, May 15 at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the last few years, the PGA Championship has seen total US dominance, as no non-American has been able to win in the past nine years. Jason Day was the last non-American to lift the Wanamaker Trophy in 2015. This marks the longest winning streak by a single nation in any of the four majors.

However, this season has been a bit different, as 14 of the 22 PGA Tour winners have been non-Americans. Rory McIlroy has emerged as one of the strongest contenders to win this week. According to SportsLine, he is +500 to win his sixth major championship and is a joint favorite alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

While McIlroy has won three titles this year, including the Masters Tournament, Scheffler has also returned to the winner’s circle with a dominant victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Speaking of others, last year’s runner-up, Bryson DeChambeau, is once again expected to perform well. The LIV Golf star is +1000 to win his third major title, and his recent form has been impressive. He has finished in the top five in all four of his recent starts, including a win at Korea. Ludvig Aberg and defending champion Xander Schauffele are both +1200 to win the PGA Championship 2025.

PGA Championship 2025 odds and bets explored feat. Rory McIlroy

Here's a look at the odds for the PGA Championship 2025 (as per Sportsline):

Scottie Scheffler: +500

Rory McIlroy: +500

Bryson DeChambeau: +1000

Ludvig Aberg: +1200

Xander Schauffele: +1200

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Jon Rahm: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2000

Brooks Koepka: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Patrick Cantlay: +2800

Tyrrell Hatton: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +3000

Joaquin Niemann: +35000

Tommy Fleetwood: +4000

Will Zalatoris: +4000

Corey Conners: +4000

Wyndham Clark: +4000

Jordan Spieth: +4000

Sungjae Im: +4000

Cameron Smith: +4000

Shane Lowry: +4500

Tony Finau: +4500

Cameron Young: +5000

Russell Henley: +5000

Min Woo Lee: +5000

Jason Day: +5500

Sahith Theegala: +5500

Justin Rose: +5500

Tom Kim: +6000

Sepp Straka: +6000

Max Homa: +6000

Sam Burns: +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000

Dustin Johnson: +6000

Akhshay Bhatia: +6500

Byeong-Hun An: +6600

Patrick Reed: +7500

Si Woo Kim: +8000

Talor Gooch: +8000

Nick Dunlap: +8000

Adam Scott: +10000

Keegan Bradley: +12500

Brian Harman: +12500

Rickie Fowler: +12500

Kurt Kitayama: +15000

Tiger Woods: +15000

Cam Davis: +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +15000

Stephan Jaeger: +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000

Harris English: +15000

Doug Ghim: +17500

Keith Mitchell: +17500

Denny McCarthy: +20000

Lucas Glover: +20000

Eric Cole: +20000

Jake Knapp: +20000

