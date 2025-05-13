Can Rory McIlroy end the US dominance at the PGA Championship 2025? Tournament Odds and top bets explored

Rory McIlroy and other golf superstars will be in action this week at the PGA Championship 2025. The next major of the 2025 season will tee off on Thursday, May 15 at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In the last few years, the PGA Championship has seen total US dominance, as no non-American has been able to win in the past nine years. Jason Day was the last non-American to lift the Wanamaker Trophy in 2015. This marks the longest winning streak by a single nation in any of the four majors.
However, this season has been a bit different, as 14 of the 22 PGA Tour winners have been non-Americans. Rory McIlroy has emerged as one of the strongest contenders to win this week. According to SportsLine, he is +500 to win his sixth major championship and is a joint favorite alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
While McIlroy has won three titles this year, including the Masters Tournament, Scheffler has also returned to the winner’s circle with a dominant victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Speaking of others, last year’s runner-up, Bryson DeChambeau, is once again expected to perform well. The LIV Golf star is +1000 to win his third major title, and his recent form has been impressive. He has finished in the top five in all four of his recent starts, including a win at Korea. Ludvig Aberg and defending champion Xander Schauffele are both +1200 to win the PGA Championship 2025.
PGA Championship 2025 odds and bets explored feat. Rory McIlroy
Here's a look at the odds for the PGA Championship 2025 (as per Sportsline):
- Scottie Scheffler: +500
- Rory McIlroy: +500
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1000
- Ludvig Aberg: +1200
- Xander Schauffele: +1200
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Jon Rahm: +1800
- Justin Thomas: +2000
- Brooks Koepka: +2000
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Patrick Cantlay: +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Joaquin Niemann: +35000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
- Will Zalatoris: +4000
- Corey Conners: +4000
- Wyndham Clark: +4000
- Jordan Spieth: +4000
- Sungjae Im: +4000
- Cameron Smith: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +4500
- Tony Finau: +4500
- Cameron Young: +5000
- Russell Henley: +5000
- Min Woo Lee: +5000
- Jason Day: +5500
- Sahith Theegala: +5500
- Justin Rose: +5500
- Tom Kim: +6000
- Sepp Straka: +6000
- Max Homa: +6000
- Sam Burns: +6000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Dustin Johnson: +6000
- Akhshay Bhatia: +6500
- Byeong-Hun An: +6600
- Patrick Reed: +7500
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- Talor Gooch: +8000
- Nick Dunlap: +8000
- Adam Scott: +10000
- Keegan Bradley: +12500
- Brian Harman: +12500
- Rickie Fowler: +12500
- Kurt Kitayama: +15000
- Tiger Woods: +15000
- Cam Davis: +15000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +15000
- Stephan Jaeger: +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000
- Harris English: +15000
- Doug Ghim: +17500
- Keith Mitchell: +17500
- Denny McCarthy: +20000
- Lucas Glover: +20000
- Eric Cole: +20000
- Jake Knapp: +20000