Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Odds explored

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is set to tee off on Thursday, Apr. 4, a week ahead of the Masters.
The event, to be played at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, will feature a stacked 156-player field. Notably, World No.2 Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked player and is also the outright favorite to win.
According to SportsLine, McIlroy comes into the Texas Open with 15-2 odds. The Northern Irishman is followed by the Ludvig Aberg with +1200 on the odds list.
It's pertinent to note that the four-time major winner is one of 20 top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking playing this weekend. Despite the stacked field, the golfer seems like a strong pick for the weekend in Texas.
For the unversed, McIlroy hasn’t had the best of starts to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The 34-year-old started off the new schedule with a T66 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
He followed it up with a T24 finish at the Genesis Open. He managed back-to-back T21 finishes at the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Coming off a T19 finish at The Players Championship, McIlroy will be eyeing his first win of the season at the Texas Open. Despite being an outright favorite on SportsLine’s odds list, the Irishman isn’t a top pick on the PGA Tour power rankings.
McIlroy will tee off on Thursday, Apr. 4 at 2:08 pm ET. Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood will join him on the first tee.
2024 Valero Texas Open odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Hideki Matsuyama +1800
- Max Homa +1800
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Corey Conners +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Alex Noren +3000
- Byeong Hun An +3300
- Billy Horschel +3300
- Brian Harman +3500
- Russell Henley +4000
- Adam Scott +4000
- Harris English +4500
- Eric Cole +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +5500
- Rickie Fowler +6000
- Beau Hossler +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Nicolai Højgaard +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Maverick McNealy +6500
- Denny McCarthy +7500
- Lucas Glover +8000
- Taylor Montgomery +8000
- Erik van Rooyen +8000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Davis Thompson +11000
- Doug Ghim +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Brendon Todd +11000
- Victor Perez +11000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Lee Hodges +12000
- K.H. Lee +12000
- Ryo Hisatsune +12000
- Ben Griffin +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Mark Hubbard +12000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +12000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Cameron Champ +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Alejandro Tosti +15000
- Webb Simpson +15000
- Andrew Novak +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas +15000
- Matti Schmid +17000
- Max Greyserman +17000
- Charley Hoffman +17000
- Kevin Yu +17000
- Ryan Moore +17000
- C.T. Pan +17000
- Chesson Hadley +17000
- Adam Svensson +17000
- J.J. Spaun +20000
- Garrick Higgo +20000
- S.H. Kim +20000
More details on the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open, including Rory McIlroy's tee times, will be updated soon.
