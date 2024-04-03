Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Odds explored

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is set to tee off on Thursday, Apr. 4, a week ahead of the Masters.

The event, to be played at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, will feature a stacked 156-player field. Notably, World No.2 Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked player and is also the outright favorite to win.

According to SportsLine, McIlroy comes into the Texas Open with 15-2 odds. The Northern Irishman is followed by the Ludvig Aberg with +1200 on the odds list.

It's pertinent to note that the four-time major winner is one of 20 top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking playing this weekend. Despite the stacked field, the golfer seems like a strong pick for the weekend in Texas.

For the unversed, McIlroy hasn’t had the best of starts to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The 34-year-old started off the new schedule with a T66 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He followed it up with a T24 finish at the Genesis Open. He managed back-to-back T21 finishes at the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy at The Players Championship (Image via Getty)

Coming off a T19 finish at The Players Championship, McIlroy will be eyeing his first win of the season at the Texas Open. Despite being an outright favorite on SportsLine’s odds list, the Irishman isn’t a top pick on the PGA Tour power rankings.

McIlroy will tee off on Thursday, Apr. 4 at 2:08 pm ET. Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood will join him on the first tee.

2024 Valero Texas Open odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Max Homa +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Corey Conners +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Alex Noren +3000

Byeong Hun An +3300

Billy Horschel +3300

Brian Harman +3500

Russell Henley +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Harris English +4500

Eric Cole +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Denny McCarthy +7500

Lucas Glover +8000

Taylor Montgomery +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Adam Schenk +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Victor Perez +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Lee Hodges +12000

K.H. Lee +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Thorbjørn Olesen +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Champ +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Matti Schmid +17000

Max Greyserman +17000

Charley Hoffman +17000

Kevin Yu +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

C.T. Pan +17000

Chesson Hadley +17000

Adam Svensson +17000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Garrick Higgo +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

More details on the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open, including Rory McIlroy's tee times, will be updated soon.

