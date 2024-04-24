Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Odds explored

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to tee off on Thursday, April 25, at the TPC Louisiana. The only official team event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will see 160 golfers competing in 80 two-man teams. The event will see several big names from the PGA Tour and some European Tour stars competing for the $8.9 million purse.
Rory McIlroy has teamed up with Shane Lowry for the 2024 Zurich Classic. It is the 34-year-old golfer's debut at the event. Notably, the Irishmen are among the favorites to win this weekend.
According to SportsLine, the McIlroy-Lowry duo comes into the TPC Louisiana event with 8-1 odds. Only the pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele bests them on the odds list. They carry 5-1 odds.
Notably, the World No. 2-No. 39 duo have been teammates in the last two Ryder Cup outings. While the pairing helped Team Europe to victory last time, they suffered loss together in 2021 when they fell to the pairing of Tony Finau and Harris English in fourball.
Coming on the back of back-to-back T22 finishes at the Masters and the RBC Heritage, McIlroy will be eyeing a big result at the Zurich Classic. Lowry finished T43 at the Masters and T64 at the RBC Heritage.
McIlroy and Lowry will tee off on Thursday, April 25, at 1:44 pm ET. The pairing will take the first tee alongside Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama.
2024 Zurich Classic odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (As per SportsLine):
- Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +500
- Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry +800
- Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala +1100
- Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama +1600
- Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy +2500
- Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +2500
- Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners +3500
- Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +3500
- Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin +4000
- Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett +4000
- Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +4000
- Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen +4000
- Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka +4000
- Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Doug Ghim / Chan Kim +4500
- Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak +4500
- Daniel Berger / Victor Perez +4500
- Kevin Yu / C.T. Pan +5000
- Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander +5000
- Beau Hossler / Sam Ryder +5000
- Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith +5000
- Aaron Rai / David Lipsky +5000
- Thorbjorn Olesen / Matt Wallace +6500
- Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith +6500
- K.H. Lee / Michael Kim +6500
- Greyson Sigg / Chesson Hadley +6500
- Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges +6500
- Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox +6500
- Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup +6500
- Steve Stricker / Matt Kuchar +8000
- Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos +8000
- Luke List / Henrik Norlander +8000
- Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird +8000
- Dylan Wu / Justin Lower +8000
- Davis Riley / Nick Hardy +8000
- Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman +8000
- Carson Young / Ben Martin +8000
- Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty +8000
- Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer +10000
- Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo +10000
- Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman +10000
- Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid +10000
