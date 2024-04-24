Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Odds explored

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to tee off on Thursday, April 25, at the TPC Louisiana. The only official team event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will see 160 golfers competing in 80 two-man teams. The event will see several big names from the PGA Tour and some European Tour stars competing for the $8.9 million purse.

Rory McIlroy has teamed up with Shane Lowry for the 2024 Zurich Classic. It is the 34-year-old golfer's debut at the event. Notably, the Irishmen are among the favorites to win this weekend.

According to SportsLine, the McIlroy-Lowry duo comes into the TPC Louisiana event with 8-1 odds. Only the pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele bests them on the odds list. They carry 5-1 odds.

Notably, the World No. 2-No. 39 duo have been teammates in the last two Ryder Cup outings. While the pairing helped Team Europe to victory last time, they suffered loss together in 2021 when they fell to the pairing of Tony Finau and Harris English in fourball.

Coming on the back of back-to-back T22 finishes at the Masters and the RBC Heritage, McIlroy will be eyeing a big result at the Zurich Classic. Lowry finished T43 at the Masters and T64 at the RBC Heritage.

McIlroy and Lowry will tee off on Thursday, April 25, at 1:44 pm ET. The pairing will take the first tee alongside Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama.

2024 Zurich Classic odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (As per SportsLine):

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +500

Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry +800

Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala +1100

Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama +1600

Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +2500

Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners +3500

Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +3500

Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin +4000

Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett +4000

Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +4000

Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen +4000

Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka +4000

Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre +4500

Doug Ghim / Chan Kim +4500

Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak +4500

Daniel Berger / Victor Perez +4500

Kevin Yu / C.T. Pan +5000

Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander +5000

Beau Hossler / Sam Ryder +5000

Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith +5000

Aaron Rai / David Lipsky +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen / Matt Wallace +6500

Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith +6500

K.H. Lee / Michael Kim +6500

Greyson Sigg / Chesson Hadley +6500

Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges +6500

Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox +6500

Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup +6500

Steve Stricker / Matt Kuchar +8000

Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos +8000

Luke List / Henrik Norlander +8000

Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird +8000

Dylan Wu / Justin Lower +8000

Davis Riley / Nick Hardy +8000

Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Carson Young / Ben Martin +8000

Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty +8000

Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer +10000

Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo +10000

Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman +10000

Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid +10000

