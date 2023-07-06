Can Rory McIlroy win The Open Championship? Golfer's odd explored

Rory McIlroy will make his 14th appearance at the Open Championship, which will be played from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool in Wirral, Merseyside, England.
Although McIlroy hasn't won any titles on PGA Tour this season, he is still among the favorites in every tournament he has appeared in. In the upcoming 151st Open, McIlroy is one of the oddsmakers' choices to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday, July 23.
As per Bet365, Rory McIlroy leads the odds at +750 to win the British Open this year. The site has put him above the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, who have been the most consistent players this year. Both are +900 to win the Open Championship in 2023.
How has Rory McIlroy's recent form been?
Rory McIlroy started the season with a win at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. However, since then, he hasn't tasted victory. Earlier this season, he struggled with his swing and clubs. He even failed to make the cut at the Players and Masters Championships.
However, it seems the Northern Irishman found his rhythm following the Augusta National setback. Since his T47 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, he has made five back-to-back top-10 finishes. He even finished as a runner-up at the US Open 2023 last month.
Rory McIlroy's past performance at the Open Championship explored
Rory McIlroy has made 13 appearances at the Open Championship and has made the cut 11 times. Six times, he has finished in the top 5.
Rory's best performance at the Open came in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, when he beat Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia by a margin of two strokes. Since the Open is returning to the Royal Liverpool after nine years, McIlroy will be entering the tournament with some positive memories of the location.
He also finished runner-up in 2018. In 2022, he entered the final round with a joint lead but ended up in a tie for third place.
Odds for the 2023 Open Championship
Here are the odds for the upcoming Open Championship:
- Rory McIlroy: +750
- Scottie Scheffler: +900
- Jon Rahm: +900
- Brooks Koepka: +1400
- Cameron Smith: +1600
- Jordan Spieth: +1800
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Collin Morikawa: +2200
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Rickie Fowler: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Dustin Johnson: +2500
- Shane Lowry: +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3300
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +3300
- Bryson Dechambeau: +3500
- Justin Rose: +4000
- Tony Finau: +4000
- Cameron Young: +4000
- Max Homa: +4500
- Justin Thomas: +4500
- Wyndham Clark: +4500
- Jason Day: +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +5000
- Joohyung Kim: +5500
- Sung-Jae Im: +6000
- Adam Scott: +6600
- Sam Burns: +6000
- Minwoo Lee: +8000
- Corey Conners: +6600
- Patrick Reed: +6600
- Sahith Theegala: +7500
- Louis Oosthuizen: +7500
- Ryan Fox: +8000
- Talor Gooch: +8000
- Russell Henley: +8000
- Keegan Bradley: +8000
- Joaquin Niemann: +8000
- Paul Casey: +8000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Denny McCarthy: +12500
- Aaron Rai: +12500
- Ludvig Aberg: +12500
- Branden Grace: +12500
- Lucas Herbert: +12500
- Harris English: +15000
- Seamus Power: +15000
- Padraig Harrington: +15000
- Robert MacIntyre: +15000
- Adrian Meronk: +15000
- Gary Woodland: +10000
- Mito Pereira: +15000
- Hayden Buckley: +15000
- Taylor Montgomery: +16000
- Richard Mansell: +16000