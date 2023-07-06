Can Rory McIlroy win The Open Championship? Golfer's odd explored

Rory McIlroy will make his 14th appearance at the Open Championship, which will be played from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool in Wirral, Merseyside, England.

Although McIlroy hasn't won any titles on PGA Tour this season, he is still among the favorites in every tournament he has appeared in. In the upcoming 151st Open, McIlroy is one of the oddsmakers' choices to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday, July 23.

As per Bet365, Rory McIlroy leads the odds at +750 to win the British Open this year. The site has put him above the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, who have been the most consistent players this year. Both are +900 to win the Open Championship in 2023.

How has Rory McIlroy's recent form been?

McIlroy was runner-up at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

Rory McIlroy started the season with a win at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. However, since then, he hasn't tasted victory. Earlier this season, he struggled with his swing and clubs. He even failed to make the cut at the Players and Masters Championships.

However, it seems the Northern Irishman found his rhythm following the Augusta National setback. Since his T47 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, he has made five back-to-back top-10 finishes. He even finished as a runner-up at the US Open 2023 last month.

Rory McIlroy's past performance at the Open Championship explored

Rory McIlroy won the 143rd Open in 2014

Rory McIlroy has made 13 appearances at the Open Championship and has made the cut 11 times. Six times, he has finished in the top 5.

Rory's best performance at the Open came in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, when he beat Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia by a margin of two strokes. Since the Open is returning to the Royal Liverpool after nine years, McIlroy will be entering the tournament with some positive memories of the location.

He also finished runner-up in 2018. In 2022, he entered the final round with a joint lead but ended up in a tie for third place.

Odds for the 2023 Open Championship

Here are the odds for the upcoming Open Championship:

Rory McIlroy: +750

Scottie Scheffler: +900

Jon Rahm: +900

Brooks Koepka: +1400

Cameron Smith: +1600

Jordan Spieth: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Collin Morikawa: +2200

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Rickie Fowler: +2000

Patrick Cantlay: +2500

Dustin Johnson: +2500

Shane Lowry: +2800

Tyrrell Hatton: +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3300

Bryson Dechambeau: +3500

Justin Rose: +4000

Tony Finau: +4000

Cameron Young: +4000

Max Homa: +4500

Justin Thomas: +4500

Wyndham Clark: +4500

Jason Day: +6000

Hideki Matsuyama: +5000

Joohyung Kim: +5500

Sung-Jae Im: +6000

Adam Scott: +6600

Sam Burns: +6000

Minwoo Lee: +8000

Corey Conners: +6600

Patrick Reed: +6600

Sahith Theegala: +7500

Louis Oosthuizen: +7500

Ryan Fox: +8000

Talor Gooch: +8000

Russell Henley: +8000

Keegan Bradley: +8000

Joaquin Niemann: +8000

Paul Casey: +8000

Si Woo Kim: +10000

Denny McCarthy: +12500

Aaron Rai: +12500

Ludvig Aberg: +12500

Branden Grace: +12500

Lucas Herbert: +12500

Harris English: +15000

Seamus Power: +15000

Padraig Harrington: +15000

Robert MacIntyre: +15000

Adrian Meronk: +15000

Gary Woodland: +10000

Mito Pereira: +15000

Hayden Buckley: +15000

Taylor Montgomery: +16000

Richard Mansell: +16000

