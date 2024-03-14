Can Rory McIlroy win The Players Championship 2024? Odds explored

Rory McIlroy, the winner of The Players Championship 2019, is one of the experts' favorites to win this week. The current World No. 2 has been in incredible form and has already won a tournament on the DP World Tour earlier this year. He looks forward to clinching the second trophy of the year this week.
Rory McIlroy will compete against the best in the world, including the defending champion and last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational winner, Scottie Scheffler, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Wyndham Clark and former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.
This week's field has been tightly packed with some of the best players in the world. However, McIlroy still has better odds than others to win this week. According to CBS Sports, McIlroy is the second-best bet for the week, with odds of +1200. Scheffler is the top bet to win The Players Championship 2024.
In 2023, Scottie Scheffler won the golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course by beating Tyrell Hatton by five strokes. He's a formidable opponent for McIlroy to beat.
Furthermore, Scheffler enters The Players Championship field as the recent winner of a PGA Tour event, which surely boosts his confidence. However, McIlroy had his successes on the PGA and DP World tours in 2024. He kicked off the year with a strong performance, securing a tie for second place at the Dubai Invitational and a triumphant victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.
He started his 2024 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but struggled with his game and finished in a tie for 66th place. He finished T24 at the Genesis Invitational, T21 at the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Rory McIlroy competed at The Players Championship in 2023 but failed to make the cut. He shot two rounds of 76 and 73.
The Players Championship 2024 odds
Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the 2024 The Players Championship. As per CBS Sports, his odds to win the tournament are +500, followed by McIlroy. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas' odds are +2000.
Here are the odds of The Players Championship 2024 (as per CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2200
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2500
- Max Homa +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Ludvig Aberg +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Si Woo Kim +4500
- Russell Henley +4500
- Jason Day +4500
- Cameron Young +4500
- Sahith Theegala +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Brian Harman +5000
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Tony Finau +6000
- Tom Hoge +6000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +6000
- Corey Conners +6000
- Tom Kim +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Keith Mitchell +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Harris English +8000
- Cam Davis +8000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Justin Rose +9000
- Eric Cole +9000
- Emiliano Grillo +9000
- Nick Taylor +10000
- J.T. Poston +10000
- Doug Ghim +10000
- Chris Kirk +10000
- Brendon Todd +10000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Alex Noren +10000
- Adam Hadwin +10000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
- Denny McCarthy +11000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Stephan Jaeger +13000
- Sepp Straka +13000
- Rickie Fowler +13000
- Matthieu Pavon +13000
- Lucas Glover +13000
- Jake Knapp +13000
- Erik Van Rooyen +13000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000
- Beau Hossler +13000
- Ryan Fox +15000
- Luke List +15000
- Kevin Yu +15000
- Davis Thompson +15000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Akshay Bhatia +15000
- Patrick Rodgers +18000
- Maverick McNealy +18000
- Andrew Novak +18000
- Taylor Pendrith +20000
- Thomas Detry +25000
- Ryo Hisatsune +25000
- Kurt Kitayama +25000
- Taylor Moore +30000
- Taylor Montgomery +30000
- Seamus Power +30000
- Sam Ryder +30000
- Nick Dunlap +30000
- Matt Wallace +30000
- Matt Kuchar +30000
- Lee Hodges +30000
- K.H. Lee +30000
- Justin Suh +30000
- Gary Woodland +30000
- Garrick Higgo +30000
- Chesson Hadley +30000
- Chan Kim +30000
- Carson Young +30000
- Ben Silverman +30000
- Ben Kohles +30000
- Ben Griffin +30000
- Adam Svensson +30000
- Webb Simpson +35000
- Vincent Norrman +35000
- Tyler Duncan +35000
- Sami Valimaki +35000
- Nico Echavarria +35000
- Mark Hubbard +35000
- Mackenzie Hughes +35000
- Adam Schenk +35000
- Troy Merritt +40000
- Steve Stricker +40000
- Robert MacIntyre +40000
- Nick Hardy +40000
- Martin Laird +40000
- Justin Lower +40000
- Joel Dahmen +40000
- Jimmy Stanger +40000
- J.J. Spaun +40000
- Greyson Sigg +40000
- Grayson Murray +40000
- Francesco Molinari +40000
- Charley Hoffman +40000
- Chad Ramey +40000
- C.T. Pan +40000
- Brandon Wu +40000
- Alex Smalley +40000
- Aaron Baddeley +40000
- Scott Stallings +50000
- Sam Stevens +50000
- Nate Lashley +50000
- Michael Kim +50000
- Matt NeSmith +50000
- Joseph Bramlett +50000
- Camilo Villegas +50000
- Ben Martin +50000
- Brice Garnett +50000
- Zac Blair +60000
- S.H. Kim +60000
- Robby Shelton +60000
- Matti Schmid +60000
- Peter Malnati +80000
- Harry Hall +80000
- Dylan Wu +80000
- David Skinns +80000
- Carl Yuan +80000
- Ryan Moore +100000
- Kevin Streelman +100000
- Hayden Buckley +100000
- Davis Riley +100000
- David Lipsky +100000
- Tyson Alexander +150000
- Chez Reavie +150000
- Callum Tarren +150000
- Ben Taylor +500000
The Players Championship 2024 will take place from March 14 to 17 at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Florida.