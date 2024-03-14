Can Rory McIlroy win The Players Championship 2024? Odds explored

Rory McIlroy, the winner of The Players Championship 2019, is one of the experts' favorites to win this week. The current World No. 2 has been in incredible form and has already won a tournament on the DP World Tour earlier this year. He looks forward to clinching the second trophy of the year this week.

Rory McIlroy will compete against the best in the world, including the defending champion and last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational winner, Scottie Scheffler, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Wyndham Clark and former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

This week's field has been tightly packed with some of the best players in the world. However, McIlroy still has better odds than others to win this week. According to CBS Sports, McIlroy is the second-best bet for the week, with odds of +1200. Scheffler is the top bet to win The Players Championship 2024.

In 2023, Scottie Scheffler won the golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course by beating Tyrell Hatton by five strokes. He's a formidable opponent for McIlroy to beat.

Furthermore, Scheffler enters The Players Championship field as the recent winner of a PGA Tour event, which surely boosts his confidence. However, McIlroy had his successes on the PGA and DP World tours in 2024. He kicked off the year with a strong performance, securing a tie for second place at the Dubai Invitational and a triumphant victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He started his 2024 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but struggled with his game and finished in a tie for 66th place. He finished T24 at the Genesis Invitational, T21 at the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy competed at The Players Championship in 2023 but failed to make the cut. He shot two rounds of 76 and 73.

The Players Championship 2024 odds

Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the 2024 The Players Championship. As per CBS Sports, his odds to win the tournament are +500, followed by McIlroy. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas' odds are +2000.

Here are the odds of The Players Championship 2024 (as per CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1200

Xander Schauffele +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Max Homa +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Jason Day +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Tom Hoge +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Tom Kim +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Harris English +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Justin Rose +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Nick Taylor +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Brendon Todd +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Stephan Jaeger +13000

Sepp Straka +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Matthieu Pavon +13000

Lucas Glover +13000

Jake Knapp +13000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000

Beau Hossler +13000

Ryan Fox +15000

Luke List +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Davis Thompson +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Maverick McNealy +18000

Andrew Novak +18000

Taylor Pendrith +20000

Thomas Detry +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Kurt Kitayama +25000

Taylor Moore +30000

Taylor Montgomery +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Matt Wallace +30000

Matt Kuchar +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

K.H. Lee +30000

Justin Suh +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Garrick Higgo +30000

Chesson Hadley +30000

Chan Kim +30000

Carson Young +30000

Ben Silverman +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

Ben Griffin +30000

Adam Svensson +30000

Webb Simpson +35000

Vincent Norrman +35000

Tyler Duncan +35000

Sami Valimaki +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Mark Hubbard +35000

Mackenzie Hughes +35000

Adam Schenk +35000

Troy Merritt +40000

Steve Stricker +40000

Robert MacIntyre +40000

Nick Hardy +40000

Martin Laird +40000

Justin Lower +40000

Joel Dahmen +40000

Jimmy Stanger +40000

J.J. Spaun +40000

Greyson Sigg +40000

Grayson Murray +40000

Francesco Molinari +40000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Chad Ramey +40000

C.T. Pan +40000

Brandon Wu +40000

Alex Smalley +40000

Aaron Baddeley +40000

Scott Stallings +50000

Sam Stevens +50000

Nate Lashley +50000

Michael Kim +50000

Matt NeSmith +50000

Joseph Bramlett +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Ben Martin +50000

Brice Garnett +50000

Zac Blair +60000

S.H. Kim +60000

Robby Shelton +60000

Matti Schmid +60000

Peter Malnati +80000

Harry Hall +80000

Dylan Wu +80000

David Skinns +80000

Carl Yuan +80000

Ryan Moore +100000

Kevin Streelman +100000

Hayden Buckley +100000

Davis Riley +100000

David Lipsky +100000

Tyson Alexander +150000

Chez Reavie +150000

Callum Tarren +150000

Ben Taylor +500000

The Players Championship 2024 will take place from March 14 to 17 at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Florida.