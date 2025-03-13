Can Rory McIlroy win The Players Championship 2025? Day 1 odds explored

The Players Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 13 at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida. The event, popularly called men’s golf’s ‘fifth major’, will see a stacked PGA Tour field of 144-players compete for the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $25 million prize purse. Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the contest.

Ad

For the unversed, the latest edition of The Players will have 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing up. LIV Golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two top-50 ranked players missing the event out, owing to the PGA Tour ban on them. Despite the stacked field, World No.1 and the contest’s two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win.

The 28-year-old enters the field with 36-1 odds, as per SportsLine. He is closely followed by McIlroy with 80-1 odds. It is pertinent to note that the Northern Irishman, who started off the 2025 PGA Tour season campaign with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will be eyeing a big comeback this weekend. Coming on the back of a T15 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the four-time major winner is a clear favorite behind Scheffler.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

McIlroy signed off an eventful 2024 season with a single victory, which came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He famously lost the US Open to LIV Golf counterpart Bryson DeChambeau in a dramatic playoff. Having failed to win a major championship in over a decade now, the 35-year-old golfer will be focused on getting over the line at The Players.

The Players Championship 2025 odds

McIlroy sits second behind two-time defending champion and event favorite Scheffler on The Players odds list. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele follow the top two with 160-1 odds each.

Ad

Some other big names to watch at TPC Sawgrass will include the likes of Ludvig Aberg (200-1), Justin Thomas (200-1), Hideki Matsuyama (300-1), Patrick Cantlay (350-1), Tommy Fleetwood (350-1) and Shane Lowry (400-1).

Listed below are the top odds for The Players 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Sungjae Im +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Wyndham Clark +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Tony Finau +7000

Viktor Hovland +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

More details on the PGA Tour’s The Players Championship 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback