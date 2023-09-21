Can Ryan Fox win two-in-two at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France? BMW PGA Championship winner’s odds explored

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France is currently underway at the Le Golf National in Paris, France. The four-day event features a 156-player field headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel and Robert MacIntyre among others. However, last week’s BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox is being dubbed as one of the big favorite to win the event.
Fox comes into the DP World Tour event with 16-1 odds. According to GNN, the 36-year-old New Zealander sits fourth on the odds list behind Tom Kim (10-1), Aaron Rai (14-1) and Min Woo Lee (14-1). Coming off the back of a win at the BMW PGA Championship, Fox has a big chance to make it two in two this week.
The golfer will tee off at 11:50 AM at the competition and will compete for the winner’s share of the $3.25 million prize purse on offer.
2023 Open de France odds
As mentioned above, Ryan Fox is one of the big favorites to win the 2023 Open de France. However, the golfer will face some tough competition from the likes of Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee among others.
Alexander Bjork (22-1), Jordan Smith (28-1), Robert MacIntyre (28-1), Thomas Detry (28-1), Victor Perez (28-1), Rasmus Hojgaard (30-1) and Yannik Paul (30-1) are some top competitors to watch this weekend at the DP World Tour event.
Here is the full odds list for the 2023 Open de France (as per GNN):
- Tom Kim - 1000
- Aaron Rai - 1400
- Min Woo Lee - 1400
- Ryan Fox - 1600
- Alexander Bjork - 2200
- Billy Horschel - 2200
- Jordan Smith - 2800
- Robert MacIntyre - 2800
- Thomas Detry - 2800
- Victor Perez - 2800
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 3000
- Yannik Paul - 3000
- Romain Langasque - 3300
- Antoine Rozner - 3500
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 3500
- Adrian Otaegui - 4000
- Guido Migliozzi - 4000
- Connor Syme - 4500
- Calum Hill - 5000
- Ewen Ferguson - 5000
- Grant Forrest - 5000
- Maximilian Kieffer - 6000
- Hennie Du Plessis - 6500
- Julien Brun - 6500
- Laurie Canter - 6500
- Marcel Schneider - 6500
- Marcus Kinhult - 6500
- Matthew Southgate - 6500
- Nathan Kimsey - 6500
- Thriston Lawrence - 6500
- Matthew Jordan - 7000
- Matthieu Pavon - 7000
- Tom McKibbin - 7000
- Jorge Campillo - 7500
- Adrien Saddier - 8000
- Andy Sullivan - 8000
- Daniel Hillier - 8000
- David Law - 8000
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 8000
- Marcel Siem - 8000
- Richard Mansell - 8000
- Richie Ramsay - 8000
- Rikuya Hoshino - 8000
- Jayden Schaper - 9000
- Julien Guerrier - 9000
- Mike Lorenzo Vera - 9000
- Ryo Hisatsune - 9000
- Wilco Nienaber - 9000
- Callum Shinkwin - 10000
- Dale Whitnell - 10000
- Daniel Brown - 10000
- Danny Willett - 10000
- Edoardo Molinari - 10000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 10000
- Masahiro Kawamura - 10000
- Paul Waring - 10000
- Renato Paratore - 10000
- Ross Fisher - 10000
- Sean Crocker - 10000
- Alejandro Del Rey - 12500
- James Morrison - 12500
- Jamie Donaldson - 12500
- Johannes Veerman - 12500
- Matthew Baldwin - 12500
- Dan Bradbury - 15000
- Louis De Jager - 15000
- Marcus Armitage - 15000
- Nick Bachem - 15000
- Simon Forsstrom - 15000
- Zander Lombard - 15000
More details on the 2023 Cazoo Open de France, including Round 2 tee times, will be updated soon.