Can Ryan Fox win two-in-two at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France? BMW PGA Championship winner’s odds explored

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France is currently underway at the Le Golf National in Paris, France. The four-day event features a 156-player field headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel and Robert MacIntyre among others. However, last week’s BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox is being dubbed as one of the big favorite to win the event.

Fox comes into the DP World Tour event with 16-1 odds. According to GNN, the 36-year-old New Zealander sits fourth on the odds list behind Tom Kim (10-1), Aaron Rai (14-1) and Min Woo Lee (14-1). Coming off the back of a win at the BMW PGA Championship, Fox has a big chance to make it two in two this week.

The golfer will tee off at 11:50 AM at the competition and will compete for the winner’s share of the $3.25 million prize purse on offer.

2023 Open de France odds

As mentioned above, Ryan Fox is one of the big favorites to win the 2023 Open de France. However, the golfer will face some tough competition from the likes of Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee among others.

Alexander Bjork (22-1), Jordan Smith (28-1), Robert MacIntyre (28-1), Thomas Detry (28-1), Victor Perez (28-1), Rasmus Hojgaard (30-1) and Yannik Paul (30-1) are some top competitors to watch this weekend at the DP World Tour event.

Here is the full odds list for the 2023 Open de France (as per GNN):

Tom Kim - 1000

Aaron Rai - 1400

Min Woo Lee - 1400

Ryan Fox - 1600

Alexander Bjork - 2200

Billy Horschel - 2200

Jordan Smith - 2800

Robert MacIntyre - 2800

Thomas Detry - 2800

Victor Perez - 2800

Rasmus Hojgaard - 3000

Yannik Paul - 3000

Romain Langasque - 3300

Antoine Rozner - 3500

Thorbjorn Olesen - 3500

Adrian Otaegui - 4000

Guido Migliozzi - 4000

Connor Syme - 4500

Calum Hill - 5000

Ewen Ferguson - 5000

Grant Forrest - 5000

Maximilian Kieffer - 6000

Hennie Du Plessis - 6500

Julien Brun - 6500

Laurie Canter - 6500

Marcel Schneider - 6500

Marcus Kinhult - 6500

Matthew Southgate - 6500

Nathan Kimsey - 6500

Thriston Lawrence - 6500

Matthew Jordan - 7000

Matthieu Pavon - 7000

Tom McKibbin - 7000

Jorge Campillo - 7500

Adrien Saddier - 8000

Andy Sullivan - 8000

Daniel Hillier - 8000

David Law - 8000

Fabrizio Zanotti - 8000

Marcel Siem - 8000

Richard Mansell - 8000

Richie Ramsay - 8000

Rikuya Hoshino - 8000

Jayden Schaper - 9000

Julien Guerrier - 9000

Mike Lorenzo Vera - 9000

Ryo Hisatsune - 9000

Wilco Nienaber - 9000

Callum Shinkwin - 10000

Dale Whitnell - 10000

Daniel Brown - 10000

Danny Willett - 10000

Edoardo Molinari - 10000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 10000

Masahiro Kawamura - 10000

Paul Waring - 10000

Renato Paratore - 10000

Ross Fisher - 10000

Sean Crocker - 10000

Alejandro Del Rey - 12500

James Morrison - 12500

Jamie Donaldson - 12500

Johannes Veerman - 12500

Matthew Baldwin - 12500

Dan Bradbury - 15000

Louis De Jager - 15000

Marcus Armitage - 15000

Nick Bachem - 15000

Simon Forsstrom - 15000

Zander Lombard - 15000

More details on the 2023 Cazoo Open de France, including Round 2 tee times, will be updated soon.