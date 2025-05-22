Can Scottie Scheffler continue winning run at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Day 1 odds explored

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will begin play on Thursday, May 22 at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas. The event, falling a week after the PGA Championship on the PGA Tour schedule, will have Scottie Scheffler returning to continue his winning run. Interestingly, the 28-year-old is also favorite to win the contest and go three back-to-back wins.
Scheffler will compete against a stacked 136-player field for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9.5 million prize purse. The event will also have 19 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world among its top contenders. Despite this, World No.1 Scheffler remains the outright favorite to win the prize check and the 1992 Schwab Defender on offer.
According to SportsLine, the three-time major champion enters the Charles Schwab Challenge with 25-1 odds.
For the unversed, Scheffler had a slow start to the 2025 PGA Tour season after taking some weeks off due to a Christmas injury. The ace golfer finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his maiden tour outing. The 2024 Masters champion failed to defend his title this year as he finished solo fourth at Augusta.
However, the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year turned his form around to win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month. He beat a strong field at TPC Craig Ranch to clinch his first silverware of the season. He followed it up with the Wanamaker trophy two weeks later. He beat the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and this week’s defending champion Davis Riley to taste triumph at Quail Hollow Golf.
Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000
- WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197
- The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250
- The Players Championship – T20 – $240,250
- Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500
- Masters Tournament – 4 – $1,008,000
- RBC Heritage – T8 – $580,000
- The CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 1 – $1,782,000
- PGA Championship – 1 – $3,420,000
Coming off the back of a major championship victory, Scheffler stands big chance to win a third consecutive event at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer finished T2 in the competition last year, as Riley marched on to a five-stroke victory.
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds (updated)
Scheffler tops the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds list by a big margin. According to SportsLine, Jordan Spieth follows the in-form golfer with 220-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama (250-1), Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, Maverick McNealy (300-1), Robert MacIntyre (400-1), J.T. Poston and Harris English are some other big names to watch this weekend.
Interestingly, the event’s defending champion Riley sits just outside the odds’ top-10 with 500-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds for the PGA Tour event at Colonial (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +250
- Jordan Spieth +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Daniel Berger +2500
- Maverick McNealy +3000
- Robert MacIntyre +4000
- J.T. Poston +4000
- Harris English +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4500
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- J.J. Spaun +4500
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Davis Riley +5000
- Brian Harman +5500
- Michael Kim +5500
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Andrew Novak +6000
- Ryan Gerard +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6500
- Lucas Glover +6500
- Bud Cauley +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- Harry Hall +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +7000
More details on the Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated as the season progresses.