Can Scottie Scheffler continue winning run at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Day 1 odds explored

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will begin play on Thursday, May 22 at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas. The event, falling a week after the PGA Championship on the PGA Tour schedule, will have Scottie Scheffler returning to continue his winning run. Interestingly, the 28-year-old is also favorite to win the contest and go three back-to-back wins.

Scheffler will compete against a stacked 136-player field for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9.5 million prize purse. The event will also have 19 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world among its top contenders. Despite this, World No.1 Scheffler remains the outright favorite to win the prize check and the 1992 Schwab Defender on offer.

According to SportsLine, the three-time major champion enters the Charles Schwab Challenge with 25-1 odds.

For the unversed, Scheffler had a slow start to the 2025 PGA Tour season after taking some weeks off due to a Christmas injury. The ace golfer finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his maiden tour outing. The 2024 Masters champion failed to defend his title this year as he finished solo fourth at Augusta.

However, the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year turned his form around to win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month. He beat a strong field at TPC Craig Ranch to clinch his first silverware of the season. He followed it up with the Wanamaker trophy two weeks later. He beat the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and this week’s defending champion Davis Riley to taste triumph at Quail Hollow Golf.

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250

The Players Championship – T20 – $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500

Masters Tournament – 4 – $1,008,000

RBC Heritage – T8 – $580,000

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 1 – $1,782,000

PGA Championship – 1 – $3,420,000

Coming off the back of a major championship victory, Scheffler stands big chance to win a third consecutive event at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer finished T2 in the competition last year, as Riley marched on to a five-stroke victory.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds (updated)

Scheffler tops the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds list by a big margin. According to SportsLine, Jordan Spieth follows the in-form golfer with 220-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama (250-1), Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, Maverick McNealy (300-1), Robert MacIntyre (400-1), J.T. Poston and Harris English are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Interestingly, the event’s defending champion Riley sits just outside the odds’ top-10 with 500-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the PGA Tour event at Colonial (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +250

Jordan Spieth +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Daniel Berger +2500

Maverick McNealy +3000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Harris English +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Davis Riley +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Michael Kim +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Andrew Novak +6000

Ryan Gerard +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Bud Cauley +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

More details on the Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated as the season progresses.

