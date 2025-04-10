Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Masters title? Odds explored

The Masters 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, April 10 at Augusta National. The event, first major championship of the year, will see a stacked field of 95-players compete for the prestigious green jacket and the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $20 million prize purse. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title and is also favorite to win.
For the unversed, the Masters field will have 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players teeing up. Despite this, World No.1 Scheffler remains the outright favorite to keep the green jacket for the second time in a row. The 28-year-old enters the major field with 4-1 odds, as per SportsLine. Interestingly, the ace golfer had similar odds last year when he beat Ludvig Aberg by four strokes to take victory.
The two-time major winner, who also won the Masters title in 2022, signed off the 2024 season as PGA Tour’s Player of the Year. The ace golfer started off the latest season with a T9 finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He followed it up with a T25 at WM Phoenix Open, before managing a T3 at The Genesis Invitational. His best finish this season came two weeks ago at the Texas Children's Houston Open, when he finished T2.
Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000
- WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197
- The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250
- THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 – $240,250
- Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500
Coming off the back of a strong finish at Houston Open, it’ll be interesting to see how Scheffler manages the Masters outing. It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer is followed closely by World No.2 Rory McIlroy on the odds table. The Northern Irishman, who is eyeing a career Grand Slam at the event this year, comes in with 13-2 odds.
The Masters 2025 odds (updated)
Defending champion Scheffler and fan-favorite McIlroy sits leads The Masters odds list. Meanwhile, 2023 champion Jon Rahm sits third with 14-1 odds. The LIV Golfer is followed by Collin Morikawa with 16-1 odds. Some other big names to watch at Augusta this weekend will include the likes of Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Joaquin Niemann (28-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (28-1).
Listed below are the top odds for the Augusta National competition (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Åberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
