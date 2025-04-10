Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Masters title? Odds explored

The Masters 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, April 10 at Augusta National. The event, first major championship of the year, will see a stacked field of 95-players compete for the prestigious green jacket and the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $20 million prize purse. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title and is also favorite to win.

Ad

For the unversed, the Masters field will have 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players teeing up. Despite this, World No.1 Scheffler remains the outright favorite to keep the green jacket for the second time in a row. The 28-year-old enters the major field with 4-1 odds, as per SportsLine. Interestingly, the ace golfer had similar odds last year when he beat Ludvig Aberg by four strokes to take victory.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two-time major winner, who also won the Masters title in 2022, signed off the 2024 season as PGA Tour’s Player of the Year. The ace golfer started off the latest season with a T9 finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He followed it up with a T25 at WM Phoenix Open, before managing a T3 at The Genesis Invitational. His best finish this season came two weeks ago at the Texas Children's Houston Open, when he finished T2.

Ad

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 – $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500

Coming off the back of a strong finish at Houston Open, it’ll be interesting to see how Scheffler manages the Masters outing. It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer is followed closely by World No.2 Rory McIlroy on the odds table. The Northern Irishman, who is eyeing a career Grand Slam at the event this year, comes in with 13-2 odds.

Ad

The Masters 2025 odds (updated)

Defending champion Scheffler and fan-favorite McIlroy sits leads The Masters odds list. Meanwhile, 2023 champion Jon Rahm sits third with 14-1 odds. The LIV Golfer is followed by Collin Morikawa with 16-1 odds. Some other big names to watch at Augusta this weekend will include the likes of Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Joaquin Niemann (28-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (28-1).

Ad

Listed below are the top odds for the Augusta National competition (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

More details on The Masters 2025 will be updated as the season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More