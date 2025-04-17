Can Scottie Scheffler defend the RBC Heritage title this week? Odds explored

The latest edition of the RBC Heritage is set to tee off on Thursday, April 17 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island. The PGA Tour’s Signature event will see a stacked field of 72 players compete for the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $20 million prize purse. Interestingly, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title.
Scheffler will take on 43 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players this weekend in South Carolina. Despite the competition, World No.1 Scheffler remains the outright favorite to keep the RBC Heritage trophy. The 28-year-old enters the event field with +360 odds, as per SportsLine.
For the unversed, the two-time major winner clinched the RBC Heritage title last year beating the likes of Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay. It was also a week after his Masters triumph at Augusta. He went on to be named the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year as well.
However, he is yet to win an event this season. He started off the latest season with a T9 finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, after missing the season-opener this season due to a kitchen injury.
Scheffler managed a T2 at Texas Children’s Houston Open, his best result this season so far. The 13-time PGA Tour winner comes into the weekend to defend his red checkered jacket on the back of a solo-fourth place finish at the Masters.
Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000
- WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197
- The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250
- THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 – $240,250
- Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500
- Augusta Masters – 4 – $1,008,000
2025 RBC Heritage Day 1 odds
Defending champion Scheffler leads the RBC Heritage odds list, while World No.3 Xander Schauffele and No.4 Collin Morikawa follow him. The two hold 11-1 odds each, according to SportsLine. The top three are followed by the likes of Ludvig Aberg (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1), Shane Lowry (22-1), Corey Conners (25-1) and Viktor Hovland (30-1) on the table.
Meanwhile, the event’s 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick comes in as a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.
Below is the top odds list for the Harbour Town Golf Links competition (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Collin Morikawa +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1100
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Justin Thomas +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Russell Henley +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jason Day +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Sungjae Im +4500
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Wyndham Clark +5500
- Daniel Berger +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
More details on the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage will be updated as the event progresses.