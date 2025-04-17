Can Scottie Scheffler defend the RBC Heritage title this week? Odds explored

The latest edition of the RBC Heritage is set to tee off on Thursday, April 17 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island. The PGA Tour’s Signature event will see a stacked field of 72 players compete for the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $20 million prize purse. Interestingly, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title.

Ad

Scheffler will take on 43 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players this weekend in South Carolina. Despite the competition, World No.1 Scheffler remains the outright favorite to keep the RBC Heritage trophy. The 28-year-old enters the event field with +360 odds, as per SportsLine.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, the two-time major winner clinched the RBC Heritage title last year beating the likes of Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay. It was also a week after his Masters triumph at Augusta. He went on to be named the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year as well.

However, he is yet to win an event this season. He started off the latest season with a T9 finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, after missing the season-opener this season due to a kitchen injury.

Ad

Scheffler managed a T2 at Texas Children’s Houston Open, his best result this season so far. The 13-time PGA Tour winner comes into the weekend to defend his red checkered jacket on the back of a solo-fourth place finish at the Masters.

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 – $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500

Augusta Masters – 4 – $1,008,000

Ad

2025 RBC Heritage Day 1 odds

Defending champion Scheffler leads the RBC Heritage odds list, while World No.3 Xander Schauffele and No.4 Collin Morikawa follow him. The two hold 11-1 odds each, according to SportsLine. The top three are followed by the likes of Ludvig Aberg (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1), Shane Lowry (22-1), Corey Conners (25-1) and Viktor Hovland (30-1) on the table.

Meanwhile, the event’s 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick comes in as a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.

Ad

Below is the top odds list for the Harbour Town Golf Links competition (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +360

Collin Morikawa +1100

Xander Schauffele +1100

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Shane Lowry +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Russell Henley +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jason Day +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Daniel Berger +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

More details on the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More