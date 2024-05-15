Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 PGA Championship? Masters champion’s odds explored

Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the 2024 PGA Championship. The World No. 1 golfer arrives at Valhalla Golf Club on the back of four wins from five starts. Having won the Masters in April, Scheffler looks in hot form to take his second Major title of the year.

According to SportsLine, Scheffler comes into the PGA Championship with 3-1 odds. The 27-year-old is followed by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy with 6-1 odds. Defending champion Brooks Koepka sits third on the list with 10-1 odds.

Xander Schauffele (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Jon Rahm (14-1) are some other names Koepka will have to watch this weekend.

Scottie Scheffler has had a stellar season so far. Scheffler started off the 2024 PGA Tour season with a T5 finish at The Sentry. He finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T3 at the Phoenix Open, before winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The ace golfer went on to win the Players Championship, the Masters and the RBC Heritage. A T2 finish at the Houston Open denied him a five-in-a-row win streak. It is pertinent to note that Scheffler has been off the greens for the past two weeks as he welcomed his first child.

The golfer arrived at Valhalla on Monday stating that he needed some prep before going into the major championship. Notably, Scheffler will also be with a new bagman as his caddie Ted Scott skipped the event to attend his daughter's graduation.

Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off in Round 1 of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 16, at 2:13 pm ET. The PGA Tour star will join Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman on the first tee at Valhalla. Notably, his group will follow the pairing of Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young and Jon Rahm on the greens.

2024 PGA Championship odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 PGA Championship (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Sahith Theegala +6500

Abraham Ancer +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Talor Gooch +8000

Keegan Bradley +8500

Akshay Bhatia +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Adam Scott +8500

Sepp Straka +8500

Si Woo Kim +9000

With a stacked field competing, it'll be interesting to see how Scottie Scheffler finishes at the 2024 PGA Championship.