Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 PGA Championship? Masters champion’s odds explored

Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the 2024 PGA Championship. The World No. 1 golfer arrives at Valhalla Golf Club on the back of four wins from five starts. Having won the Masters in April, Scheffler looks in hot form to take his second Major title of the year.
According to SportsLine, Scheffler comes into the PGA Championship with 3-1 odds. The 27-year-old is followed by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy with 6-1 odds. Defending champion Brooks Koepka sits third on the list with 10-1 odds.
Xander Schauffele (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Jon Rahm (14-1) are some other names Koepka will have to watch this weekend.
Scottie Scheffler has had a stellar season so far. Scheffler started off the 2024 PGA Tour season with a T5 finish at The Sentry. He finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T3 at the Phoenix Open, before winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The ace golfer went on to win the Players Championship, the Masters and the RBC Heritage. A T2 finish at the Houston Open denied him a five-in-a-row win streak. It is pertinent to note that Scheffler has been off the greens for the past two weeks as he welcomed his first child.
The golfer arrived at Valhalla on Monday stating that he needed some prep before going into the major championship. Notably, Scheffler will also be with a new bagman as his caddie Ted Scott skipped the event to attend his daughter's graduation.
Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off in Round 1 of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 16, at 2:13 pm ET. The PGA Tour star will join Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman on the first tee at Valhalla. Notably, his group will follow the pairing of Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young and Jon Rahm on the greens.
2024 PGA Championship odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 PGA Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Rory McIlroy +600
- Brooks Koepka +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Joaquin Niemann +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau +2500
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Cameron Smith +3300
- Max Homa +3300
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Dustin Johnson +4500
- Cameron Young +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton +5000
- Jordan Spieth +5500
- Tony Finau +5500
- Patrick Reed +6000
- Byeong Hun An +6000
- Sam Burns +6000
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Sungjae Im +6500
- Dean Burmester +6500
- Sahith Theegala +6500
- Abraham Ancer +7000
- Min Woo Lee +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Talor Gooch +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8500
- Akshay Bhatia +8500
- Russell Henley +8500
- Adam Scott +8500
- Sepp Straka +8500
- Si Woo Kim +9000
With a stacked field competing, it'll be interesting to see how Scottie Scheffler finishes at the 2024 PGA Championship.