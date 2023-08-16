Can Scottie Scheffler win the $3,600,000 prize at BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and FedEx Cup standing explored

Scottie Scheffler will make his fourth appearance at the BMW Championship this week as the tournament tees off on Thursday, August 17, at Olympia Fields in Illinois.
Scheffler, who is currently second in the FedEx Cup standings, is one of the favorites to win the 2023 BMW Championship. As per Bet365, he is +800 alongside Rory McIlroy, who is third in the FedEx Cup points list.
The World No. 1 golfer has been in phenomenal form this year, as he tops the lists of Strokes Gained: Total, Tee to Green, and Approach the Green. He is second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.
Despite making 12 top-5 finishes, Scheffler won only two titles this year due to his putting, where he ranked 146th. Last week, the golfer made only his second finish outside of the top 30 this season at Memphis due to his putting problems.
In his three starts at the BMW Championship, Scheffler hasn't finished outside of the top 22, and last year he finished joint third. The last time the event was held at Olympia Fields in 2020, he finished T20 and is expected to do much better this year, given the season he has had.
Here are the complete odds for the 2023 BMW Championship:
- Rory McIlroy: +800
- Scottie Scheffler: (+800)
- Jon Rahm: +900
- Patrick Cantlay: +1100
- Viktor Hovland: +1700
- Xander Schauffele: +1700
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2400
- Max Homa: +2700
- Collin Morikawa: +2700
- Jordan Spieth: +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3000
- Rickie Fowler: +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
- Russell Henley: +3500
- Cameron Young: +3800
- Tom Kim: +3800
- Tony Finau: +3800
- Jason Day: +4500
- Wyndham Clark: +4500
- Sungjae Im: +4500
- Lucas Glover: +4500
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Brian Harman: +5000
- Corey Conners: +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500
- Byeong-Hun An: +5500
- Cameron Davis: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +6500
- Keegan Bradley: +6500
- Justin Rose: +6500
- J.T. Poston: +7500
- Emiliano Grillo: +7500
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Denny McCarthy: +10000
- Taylor Moore: +10000
- Harris English: +11000
- Brendon Todd: +11000
- Eric Cole: +11000
- Andrew Putnam: +12000
- Adam Svensson: +12000
- Lee Hodges: +14000
- Adam Schenk: +14000
- Kurt Kitayama: +17500
- Patrick Rodgers: +17500
- Chris Kirk: +17500
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Seamus Power: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +22500
How has Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2023 season?
In 21 starts this season, Scottie Scheffler has made 15 top-10 finishes, and his two wins came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Players Championship. Here's a look at his results this year:
- THE CJ Cup: T45
- World Wide Technology Championship: T3
- Cadence Bank Houston Open: T9
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7
- The American Express: T11
- WM Phoenix Open: 1
- The Genesis Invitational: T12
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T4
- The Players Championship: 1
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: 4
- Masters Tournament: T10
- RBC Heritage: T11
- AT&T Byron Nelson: T5
- PGA Championship: T2
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T3
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 3
- U.S. Open: 3
- Travelers Championship: T4
- Genesis Scottish Open: T3
- The Open Championship: T23
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T31