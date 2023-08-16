Can Scottie Scheffler win the $3,600,000 prize at BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and FedEx Cup standing explored

Scottie Scheffler will make his fourth appearance at the BMW Championship this week as the tournament tees off on Thursday, August 17, at Olympia Fields in Illinois.

Scheffler, who is currently second in the FedEx Cup standings, is one of the favorites to win the 2023 BMW Championship. As per Bet365, he is +800 alongside Rory McIlroy, who is third in the FedEx Cup points list.

The World No. 1 golfer has been in phenomenal form this year, as he tops the lists of Strokes Gained: Total, Tee to Green, and Approach the Green. He is second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

Despite making 12 top-5 finishes, Scheffler won only two titles this year due to his putting, where he ranked 146th. Last week, the golfer made only his second finish outside of the top 30 this season at Memphis due to his putting problems.

In his three starts at the BMW Championship, Scheffler hasn't finished outside of the top 22, and last year he finished joint third. The last time the event was held at Olympia Fields in 2020, he finished T20 and is expected to do much better this year, given the season he has had.

Here are the complete odds for the 2023 BMW Championship:

Rory McIlroy: +800

Scottie Scheffler: (+800)

Jon Rahm: +900

Patrick Cantlay: +1100

Viktor Hovland: +1700

Xander Schauffele: +1700

Tommy Fleetwood: +2400

Max Homa: +2700

Collin Morikawa: +2700

Jordan Spieth: +3000

Tyrrell Hatton: +3000

Rickie Fowler: +3500

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500

Russell Henley: +3500

Cameron Young: +3800

Tom Kim: +3800

Tony Finau: +3800

Jason Day: +4500

Wyndham Clark: +4500

Sungjae Im: +4500

Lucas Glover: +4500

Sam Burns: +5000

Brian Harman: +5000

Corey Conners: +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500

Byeong-Hun An: +5500

Cameron Davis: +6000

Si Woo Kim: +6500

Keegan Bradley: +6500

Justin Rose: +6500

J.T. Poston: +7500

Emiliano Grillo: +7500

Sepp Straka: +8000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Adam Hadwin: +10000

Denny McCarthy: +10000

Taylor Moore: +10000

Harris English: +11000

Brendon Todd: +11000

Eric Cole: +11000

Andrew Putnam: +12000

Adam Svensson: +12000

Lee Hodges: +14000

Adam Schenk: +14000

Kurt Kitayama: +17500

Patrick Rodgers: +17500

Chris Kirk: +17500

Nick Taylor: +20000

Seamus Power: +20000

Tom Hoge: +22500

How has Scottie Scheffler performed in the 2023 season?

Scottie Scheffler poses after winning the 2023 Players Championship

In 21 starts this season, Scottie Scheffler has made 15 top-10 finishes, and his two wins came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Players Championship. Here's a look at his results this year:

THE CJ Cup: T45

World Wide Technology Championship: T3

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T9

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7

The American Express: T11

WM Phoenix Open: 1

The Genesis Invitational: T12

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T4

The Players Championship: 1

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: 4

Masters Tournament: T10

RBC Heritage: T11

AT&T Byron Nelson: T5

PGA Championship: T2

Charles Schwab Challenge: T3

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 3

U.S. Open: 3

Travelers Championship: T4

Genesis Scottish Open: T3

The Open Championship: T23

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T31