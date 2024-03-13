Can Scottie Scheffler win The Players Championship 2024? Odds explored

Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title at The Players Championship 2024. Notably, the 27-year-old is the outright favorite to win the PGA Tour event, often referred to as the ‘fifth Major.’ According to SportsLine, the World No.1 golfer comes into TPC Sawgrass with a +500 odds.

Scheffler is one of the 144 players competing in The Players Championship 2024. Unsurprisingly, he is the top-ranked player at the event and is also the favorite. He is closely followed by World No.2 Rory McIlroy on the odds list. The Northern Irishman comes into the Florida event with 12-1 odds. Xander Schauffele (20-1), Justin Thomas (20-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1) are other close competitors.

Scheffler will tee off Round 1 of The Players Championship 2024 on Thursday at 1:40 PM. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler will join him on the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Scheffler has had a strong start to the new PGA Tour season. The 2022 Masters champion started 2024 with a T5 finish at The Sentry in January, followed by a T17 finish at the American Express. He finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 at the Phoenix Open and T10 at the Cognizant Classic.

He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. He beat Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry to lift the trophy. Coming off the back of a win, Scheffler will be eyeing to ride his form this weekend in Florida.

The Players Championship 2024 odds

Listed below is the top odds list for The Players Championship 2024 at TPC Sawgrass:

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1200

Xander Schauffele +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Max Homa +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Jason Day +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Tom Hoge +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Tom Kim +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Harris English +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Justin Rose +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Nick Taylor +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Brendon Todd +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Stephan Jaeger +13000

Sepp Straka +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Matthieu Pavon +13000

Lucas Glover +13000

Jake Knapp +13000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000

Beau Hossler +13000

Ryan Fox +15000

Luke List +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Davis Thompson +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Maverick McNealy +18000

Andrew Novak +18000

Taylor Pendrith +20000

Thomas Detry +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Kurt Kitayama +25000

More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024, including Day 2 tee times, will be updated as the event progresses.