Can Scottie Scheffler win The Players Championship 2024? Odds explored

Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title at The Players Championship 2024. Notably, the 27-year-old is the outright favorite to win the PGA Tour event, often referred to as the ‘fifth Major.’ According to SportsLine, the World No.1 golfer comes into TPC Sawgrass with a +500 odds.
Scheffler is one of the 144 players competing in The Players Championship 2024. Unsurprisingly, he is the top-ranked player at the event and is also the favorite. He is closely followed by World No.2 Rory McIlroy on the odds list. The Northern Irishman comes into the Florida event with 12-1 odds. Xander Schauffele (20-1), Justin Thomas (20-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1) are other close competitors.
Scheffler will tee off Round 1 of The Players Championship 2024 on Thursday at 1:40 PM. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler will join him on the first tee.
Scheffler has had a strong start to the new PGA Tour season. The 2022 Masters champion started 2024 with a T5 finish at The Sentry in January, followed by a T17 finish at the American Express. He finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 at the Phoenix Open and T10 at the Cognizant Classic.
He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. He beat Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry to lift the trophy. Coming off the back of a win, Scheffler will be eyeing to ride his form this weekend in Florida.
The Players Championship 2024 odds
Listed below is the top odds list for The Players Championship 2024 at TPC Sawgrass:
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2200
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2500
- Max Homa +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Ludvig Aberg +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Si Woo Kim +4500
- Russell Henley +4500
- Jason Day +4500
- Cameron Young +4500
- Sahith Theegala +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Brian Harman +5000
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Tony Finau +6000
- Tom Hoge +6000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +6000
- Corey Conners +6000
- Tom Kim +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Keith Mitchell +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Harris English +8000
- Cam Davis +8000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Justin Rose +9000
- Eric Cole +9000
- Emiliano Grillo +9000
- Nick Taylor +10000
- J.T. Poston +10000
- Doug Ghim +10000
- Chris Kirk +10000
- Brendon Todd +10000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Alex Noren +10000
- Adam Hadwin +10000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
- Denny McCarthy +11000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Stephan Jaeger +13000
- Sepp Straka +13000
- Rickie Fowler +13000
- Matthieu Pavon +13000
- Lucas Glover +13000
- Jake Knapp +13000
- Erik Van Rooyen +13000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000
- Beau Hossler +13000
- Ryan Fox +15000
- Luke List +15000
- Kevin Yu +15000
- Davis Thompson +15000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Akshay Bhatia +15000
- Patrick Rodgers +18000
- Maverick McNealy +18000
- Andrew Novak +18000
- Taylor Pendrith +20000
- Thomas Detry +25000
- Ryo Hisatsune +25000
- Kurt Kitayama +25000
More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024, including Day 2 tee times, will be updated as the event progresses.