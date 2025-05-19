"Can't make fun of me now" - Scottie Scheffler receives message from 6x PGA Tour winner following PGA Championship win

One of the most hilarious moments of the 2025 PGA Championship came when Scottie Scheffler finally lifted the trophy. Scheffler was full of adrenaline at the time, and as he raised the trophy over his head, the lid fell off. At that instant, the golfer was likewise perplexed about what had happened to him. Interestingly, this incident also occurred with Collin Morikawa, a six-time PGA Tour winner.

Morikawa recently addressed Scheffler's incident on his Instagram story. Actually, during the 2020 PGA Championship, which was held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Morikawa experienced something similar. It was his first PGA Tour Major victory, and the trophy's lid fell off as he hoisted it over his head.

Morikawa reposted the photo of Scottie Scheffler's moment and captioned it on his Instagram story, which read:

"Can't make fun of me now @scottie.scheffler"

Here's a look at his Instagram story:

Collin Morikawa makes fun of Scottie Scheffler (Image Credit: IG @collin_morikawa)

Speaking of Collin Morikawa's performance at the 2020 PGA Championship, he had a fantastic tournament. He began the competition with 69 strokes, which was one shot below par. He had the same score in the first two rounds, but his most impressive performances came in the third [65 (-5)] and final rounds [64 (-6)].

Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, in comparison, had an entirely different performance at the 2025 PGA Championship. He started strong and claimed the lead after three rounds of 69, 68 and 65. And after that, Scheffler played safe and shot a 71 in his last round to finish exactly par.

How many PGA Tour wins does Scottie Scheffler have so far in his career?

2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season has been fantastic thus far. So far, he has seven top-10 performances and two tournament wins. He has been fairly consistent with his game, which is why he is currently ranked first. In terms of event wins, Scheffler has 15 on the PGA Tour.

Here is a list of all those tournaments:

WM Phoenix Open – 2022

– 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational – 2022

– 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – 2022

– 2022 Masters Tournament – 2022

– 2022 WM Phoenix Open – 2023

– 2023 The Players Championship – 2023

– 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational – 2024

– 2024 The Players Championship – 2024

– 2024 Masters Tournament – 2024

– 2024 RBC Heritage – 2024

– 2024 Memorial Tournament – 2024

– 2024 Travelers Championship – 2024

– 2024 Tour Championship – 2024

– 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 2025

– 2025 PGA Championship – 2025

Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to compete next in the Charles Schwab Challenge. It will be held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25, 2025. Following that, he will compete in the Memorial Tournament, to be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from May 29 to June 1, 2025.

