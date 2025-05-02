"Can't wait to see this": Brandel Chamblee promotes recreation of Tiger Woods' glory shots with new channel

Tiger Woods is unarguably one of the greatest golfers in the world. His prime era is often considered to be the 2000s, when he had won multiple Major Championships and PGA Tour titles.

Ad

Recently, Johnson Wagner announced that he would be recreating some of Woods' best shots from 2000 on Golf Central. The broadcast of the same will reportedly start from May 8th on Golf Channel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee reposted the news on his X account, showing his support for the move. He said:

"Can’t wait to see this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In recent years, Tiger Woods' competitive appearances have been on the decline. Especially post his horrific 2021 car crash. He had sustained minor injuries and a severe right leg injury during the accident. The ace golfer was forced to take some much needed time off from tournaments to recover.

This year, Woods was going to be making his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational. However, he later announced that he was still coping with his mother's death and withdrew from the competition.

Ad

Fans expected him to then play at The Masters. However, a few days short of the first Major Championship of the season, he announced that he had incurred an Achilles tendon rupture. The injury is set to sideline him for the near future, and it remains to be seen when he will be in action next.

While fans still await to see Tiger Woods back on the course, there will certainly be some excitement in the revival of his glory days through Johnson Wagner's recreation.

Ad

How many PGA Tour titles did Tiger Woods win in 2000?

Tiger Woods in 2000 (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods played in 20 events in 2000 and won in nine of them. He was the runner-up in four events and registered 17 top-ten finishes.

Ad

Here's taking a look at the PGA Tour titles he won in 2000 (Major Championships are marked in bold):

Mercedes Championships (16-under) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (15-under) Bay Hill Invitational (18-under) Memorial Tournament (19-under) US Open (12-under) The Open Championship (19-under) PGA Championship (18-under) World Golf Championship - NEC Invitational (21-under) Bell Canadian Open (22-under)

It was in 2000 that Woods started his iconic Tiger Slam era. From 2000 to 2001, he won all four Major Championships in a row. The ace golfer won three out of four Majors in 2000 alone. He won the remaining Major - The Masters in 2001.

Woods has won 15 Major titles in his long, illustrious career. He is second only to Jack Niklaus in the most number of Major wins. Woods is tied with Sam Snead for most number of PGA Tour titles with 82 each to their names.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More