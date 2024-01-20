“Can't wait to see you use it at Augusta!” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson reccomending the Chrome Tour X ball while announcing his split with Callaway

Following Tiger Woods' announcement of separation from Nike earlier this month, the golf world witnessed another split after Phil Mickelson announced the termination of his 20-year-long partnership with Callaway Golf. However, he has not revealed which clubs he will be using this season.

On Friday, January 19, Mickelson wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he has parted ways with Callaway Golf while stating that he had a great relationship with the leading golf equipment manufacturer over the years. However, he didn't forget to endorse Callaway's new Chrome Tour X ball in his post.

Mickelson wrote:

"I am no longer sponsored by Callaway Golf but have maintained a great relationship with everyone there. The new Chrome Tour X ball is the fastest ball off the driver, most spin around the greens,and most consistent aerodynamics of any ball on the market. Trying it can’t hurt and I know you’ll see the same thing."

Mickelson's announcement received diverse reactions from the fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Can't wait to see you use it at Augusta!"

"Do they float? If they don't float, I probably should keep looking."

"How well do they shank into the brush? Asking for a friend…."

"Class act! Calloway PM grind Spatula wedges make golf more fun for me. Thank you for creating them."

"I am still angry they dropped your sponsorship, pretty cowardly. Since then, and to this day I wear no Callaway apparel."

"Appreciate it Phil. I’ve always been pretty staple titleist but have dabbled with callaway at times and always felt like they were playing well"

"You’re the goat Phil. Keep.. doing what you do🔥"

"What clubs are you going to be utilizing this year or will it be a bag of your liking?"

"This is pretty nice of Phil. Always liked him. Not happy about LIV, but still like him."

"Phil, I use rocks. Really round ones. But I’m getting consistent with them 😀"

"Your bro is still a callaway rep tho 👀 sneak"

"Callaway must feel the burn without your marketability. People shy away from admitting when you were on the pga tour you were probably the most popular player and it wasn’t close. Specially the last several years when Tiger was declining."

"With a super soft and a 60 degree I’ve had a couple Phil-esque chips around the green! I may have to upgrade…"

When did Phil Mickelson last win the title in professional golf?

Phil Mickelson has won 57 professional titles in his career, and his last win came more than two years ago on the PGA Tour Champions. He won the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, beating Steven Alker by one stroke. This was his fourth title on the Senior Tour.

Earlier that year, Mickelson had won the PGA Championship, beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by a two-stroke margin. This was his sixth major championship triumph. He has won three Masters Championships (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013) in his career. He has yet to win the US Open, although he has made six run-up finishes in his career.