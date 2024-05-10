15-time Major champion Tiger Woods and 11-time MLB star Mike Trout decided to come together late last year to create a golf course together. Using Tiger Woods' TGR Designs, the venture was put into motion when it was backed by businessman John Ruga.

The par-72 course is expected to be completed by 2025, and will be called Trout National- The Reserve. Located in New Jersey, the course is currently under construction. The lush course will be set between two different sceneries, a former quarry and farmlands.

Recently, Tiger Woods went to visit the course and posted an update about it on X (formerly Twitter). He said:

"It was great to be back out at Trout National - The Reserve last week. Construction is progressing quickly, and the course looks incredible. Don’t worry @MikeTrout, we’ve got everything under control while you’re in season. Can’t wait until we tee it up."

Expand Tweet

The course spans 7,455 yards and will feature four par 3s and four par 5s. The Trout National will also feature a world-class club, housing and other amenities. Speaking about the course, Mike Trout said via the Golf Wire:

“Some of my favorite golf experiences have been ones that have challenged my game while still having fun and that’s what we wanted to create at Trout National – The Reserve. Our vision and his design is creating something special here in my hometown.”

The Trout National will be an addition to the host of golf courses that Woods and TGR Designs are already in the process of creating.

Tiger Woods excited to create a world-class golf course at Trout National

Woods has created several other courses, including Payne's Valley, the Hay at Pebble Beach and the Legacy Club at Diamante. The course at Trout National stands apart for Woods due to its dynamic nature and character. Speaking about the course and its location, Woods said via the Golf Wire:

“Mike and John found a site with a lot of character to make some outstanding golf holes. The sandy and diverse terrain has so many great natural features that have given us a lot of options on how to create a world-class golf course.”

Tiger Woods' very first design was the Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge. Since then, he has created several other courses as well as begun PopStroke. Popstroke is an outdoor family dining experience that features two 18-hole minigolf courses and falls under the TGR Design brand.