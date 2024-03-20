Can Taylor Moore defend his title at the 2024 Valspar Championship? Odds explored

Taylor Moore registered his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2023 Valspar Championship. The Texan shot a 4-under 67 to claim the title at 10 under, beating runner-up Adam Schenk. He is now set to defend his title at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.
Moore, who bagged the winner’s paycheck of $1,458,000 last year, will be eyeing his second PGA Tour title this weekend. However, the defending champion is not among the favorites in Florida.
According to SportsLine, the World No. 62 golfer comes into the event with a +9000 odds. He is a longshot bet, sharing odds alongside the likes of Davis Thompson and Daniel Berger.
It is pertinent to note that the 2024 Valspar Championship has a stacked field. The event has 18 of the top 50-ranked golfers in its 144-player field. Moore will face competition from the likes of Xander Schauffele (+800), Sam Burns (+1100), Justin Thomas (+1200), Jordan Spieth (+1200), Tony Finau (+2200), Cameron Young (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), Brian Harman (+2800), and Min Woo Lee (+3300), among others.
Moore has had a moderate season so far. The American golfer has managed to make the 36-hole cut at all seven events he’s played so far. However, his best finish of the season came at The Sentry in January, where he finished T25. Coming on the back of a T31 finish at The Players, it’ll be interesting to see if he manages to make the top 10 in the competition.
Taylor Moore will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship on Thursday at 1:23 PM ET. Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman will join him on the first tee.
2024 Valspar Championship odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida:
- Xander Schauffele +800
- Sam Burns +1100
- Justin Thomas +1200
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Tony Finau +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Brian Harman +2800
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Nick Taylor +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Keegan Bradley +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Beau Hossler +4500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Doug Ghim +7000
- Ryan Fox +7500
- Maverick McNealy +7500
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- Brendon Todd +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Kevin Yu +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- Chesson Hadley +11000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Joel Dahmen +12000
- Webb Simpson +12000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Robert MacIntyre +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Jimmy Stanger +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.