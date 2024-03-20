Can Taylor Moore defend his title at the 2024 Valspar Championship? Odds explored

Taylor Moore registered his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2023 Valspar Championship. The Texan shot a 4-under 67 to claim the title at 10 under, beating runner-up Adam Schenk. He is now set to defend his title at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.

Moore, who bagged the winner’s paycheck of $1,458,000 last year, will be eyeing his second PGA Tour title this weekend. However, the defending champion is not among the favorites in Florida.

According to SportsLine, the World No. 62 golfer comes into the event with a +9000 odds. He is a longshot bet, sharing odds alongside the likes of Davis Thompson and Daniel Berger.

It is pertinent to note that the 2024 Valspar Championship has a stacked field. The event has 18 of the top 50-ranked golfers in its 144-player field. Moore will face competition from the likes of Xander Schauffele (+800), Sam Burns (+1100), Justin Thomas (+1200), Jordan Spieth (+1200), Tony Finau (+2200), Cameron Young (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), Brian Harman (+2800), and Min Woo Lee (+3300), among others.

Moore has had a moderate season so far. The American golfer has managed to make the 36-hole cut at all seven events he’s played so far. However, his best finish of the season came at The Sentry in January, where he finished T25. Coming on the back of a T31 finish at The Players, it’ll be interesting to see if he manages to make the top 10 in the competition.

Taylor Moore will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship on Thursday at 1:23 PM ET. Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman will join him on the first tee.

2024 Valspar Championship odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida:

Xander Schauffele +800

Sam Burns +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

Tony Finau +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Brian Harman +2800

Min Woo Lee +3300

Nick Taylor +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Ryan Fox +7500

Maverick McNealy +7500

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Brendon Todd +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kevin Yu +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Adam Svensson +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Ben Silverman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.