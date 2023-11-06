Can Tiger Woods caddie for son Charlie on the PGA Tour in the future? Rules and scenarios explored

Tiger Woods has assumed the role of caddie for his son, Charlie Woods, at the ongoing three-day Notah Begay III Invitational at Koasati Pines in Louisiana. Notably, this is the first time he has appeared without any signs of limping since his leg injury in a 2021 accident.

Woods has caddied for Charlie on several occasions, and it wouldn't be surprising if he continued to do so in the future on the PGA Tour. As for the rules, they don't prohibit professionals from taking on caddying duties.

The primary requirement for becoming a caddie is having a thorough understanding of the game. If the caddie is also a skilled player, it's even better.

Many top players have caddies who are good golfers in their own right. Rory McIlroy often praises his caddie, Harry Diamond, for his playing skills. Fanny Sunesson and Billy Foster are also notable golfers themselves.

Brett Waldman, who currently serves as Daniel Berger's caddie on the PGA Tour, was once a professional player. In 2011, he competed in a full Korn Ferry Tour season.

Similar examples can be found in women's golf as well. Sophia Popov, who turned professional in 2014, took on the role of Anne van Dam's caddie at the 2020 Drive-On Championship after missing out on an LPGA Tour card. In less than a month, she achieved a remarkable victory at the AIG Women's Open Championship, marking the biggest title of her career.

If Tiger Woods were to become Charlie Woods' caddie in the future, he wouldn't be the first family member to take on this role. There have been many instances where brothers, sisters, fathers, sons and wives have carried the bags for professionals. For example, Lee Westwood and Stewart Cink have had their sons work as caddies.

How has Tiger Woods' son Charlie performed at the Notah Begay III Invitational so far?

The 14-year-old golfer hasn't had a great performance at the Notah Begay III Invitational thus far. He has carded 73 and 74, resulting in an aggregate score of 5-over par.

Here's the leaderboard at the time of writing this article:

1. Lucky Cruz (Magnolia, TX 2024): -9

2. Kenyon Kahler (Carlsbad, CA 2027): -6

3. Gavin Amella (Castle Rock, CO 2026): -5

T4. Liam Eyer (San Jose, CA 2026): -4

T4. Jayden Jun (La Canada, CA 2027): -4

T4. Emerson Majma (Edmond, OK 2027): -4

T4. Aidan Wilson (Winston-Salem, NC 2026): -4

T8. Benjamin Baker (Broadlands, VA 2025): -3

T8. Brady Barnum (Dublin, OH 2027): -3

T8. Rawson Hardy (Park City, UT 2026): -3

T8. Kailer Stone (Alameda, CA 2026): -3

T12. Taighan Chea (Bothell, WA 2027): -2

T12. Kaden Puranik (Windermere, FL 2027): -2

T14. Owen Coniaris (Glen Ellyn, IL 2027): -1

T14. Josh Yan (Newburgh, NY 2026): -1

T16. Owen Bolles (Chandler, AZ 2026): +1

T16. Lawson Ford (West Palm Beach, FL 2027): +1

T18. Landon Abalateo (Fair Oaks, CA 2026): +2

T18. Colin Barber (Victor, NY 2025): +2

T18. Benjamin Wheeler (Lees Summit, MO 2026): +2