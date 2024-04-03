Can Tiger Woods win the Masters 2024? Current odds explored

Tiger Woods hasn’t confirmed his participation in the 2024 Masters. However, the ace golfer hasn’t withdrawn from the competition either. As of Wednesday, April 3, Woods is part of the 2024 Masters field and is a longshot favorite to win. According to BetMGM, the five-time green jacket winner has +10,000 odds in the competition. He has +13,000 odds on Draft Kings.

Woods’ most recent Masters win was in 2019. For the unversed, the ace golfer has an exemption into the field, allowing him to play the upcoming edition as well. But the golfer or hosts Augusta National is yet to confirm his availability. Interestingly, several accounts that track the golfer’s private jets, followed it to Augusta last week.

Reports claimed that Woods arrived at the Masters host course and did some free practice with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas on Sunday, March 31, re-igniting claims of his participation in the prestigious event.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods is still in recovery from earlier injuries. The 15-time Major winner famously withdrew from the 2023 Masters citing health issues. It is also noteworthy that he last played a PGA Tour event in February when he teed up at the Genesis Invitational.

However, he withdrew from the competition on Friday, raising further concerns over his health status. It’ll be interesting to see if Woods manages to tee up in the competition next week or even win his sixth Masters title.

The 2024 Masters odds

According to BetMGM, 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is favorite to win at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia next weekend. The golfer comes in with +450 odds while defending champion Jon Rahm closely follows him. The Spaniard has +1,000 odds as of Tuesday, April 2.

As mentioned above, Woods has +10,000 odds. He sits behind the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters (as per BetMGM):

Scottie Scheffler +450

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1000

Viktor Hovland +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Will Zalatoris +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Cameron Young +3300

Tony Finau +3300

Jason Day +3300

Dustin Johnson +3300

Bryson DeChambeau +3300

Max Homa +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Sam Burns +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sungjae Im +5500

Tom Kim +6600

Corey Conners +6600

Justin Rose +6600

Brian Harman +6600

Patrick Reed +6600

Rickie Fowler +6600

Russell Henley +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Chris Kirk +10000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Keegan Bradley +12500

Adam Hadwin +12500

Adam Schenk +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Ryan Fox +15000

Sergio Garcia +15000

Bubba Watson +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Harris English +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Luke List +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Thorbjorn Olesen +15000

More details on the 2024 Masters, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.