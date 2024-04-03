Can Tiger Woods win the Masters 2024? Current odds explored

Tiger Woods hasn’t confirmed his participation in the 2024 Masters. However, the ace golfer hasn’t withdrawn from the competition either. As of Wednesday, April 3, Woods is part of the 2024 Masters field and is a longshot favorite to win. According to BetMGM, the five-time green jacket winner has +10,000 odds in the competition. He has +13,000 odds on Draft Kings.
Woods’ most recent Masters win was in 2019. For the unversed, the ace golfer has an exemption into the field, allowing him to play the upcoming edition as well. But the golfer or hosts Augusta National is yet to confirm his availability. Interestingly, several accounts that track the golfer’s private jets, followed it to Augusta last week.
Reports claimed that Woods arrived at the Masters host course and did some free practice with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas on Sunday, March 31, re-igniting claims of his participation in the prestigious event.
It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods is still in recovery from earlier injuries. The 15-time Major winner famously withdrew from the 2023 Masters citing health issues. It is also noteworthy that he last played a PGA Tour event in February when he teed up at the Genesis Invitational.
However, he withdrew from the competition on Friday, raising further concerns over his health status. It’ll be interesting to see if Woods manages to tee up in the competition next week or even win his sixth Masters title.
The 2024 Masters odds
According to BetMGM, 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is favorite to win at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia next weekend. The golfer comes in with +450 odds while defending champion Jon Rahm closely follows him. The Spaniard has +1,000 odds as of Tuesday, April 2.
As mentioned above, Woods has +10,000 odds. He sits behind the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters (as per BetMGM):
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Will Zalatoris +2200
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Ludvig Aberg +2500
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Cameron Young +3300
- Tony Finau +3300
- Jason Day +3300
- Dustin Johnson +3300
- Bryson DeChambeau +3300
- Max Homa +3500
More details on the 2024 Masters, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.