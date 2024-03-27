Can Tony Finau defend his title at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Odds explored

Tony Finau won the Houston Open in 2022. The then 32-year-old golfer claimed his fifth PGA Tour title beating runner-up Tyson Alexander by 4 strokes. Notably, the event was dropped from the PGA Tour schedule in 2023. Owing to this, Finau now returns to the event as the defending champion, two years later.
The Texas Children’s Houston Open, previously the Cadence Bank Houston Open, is taking place at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event will see a 144-player field compete for the $9,100,000 prize purse. Finau will return to defend the title this weekend and is one of the favorites. The six-time PGA Tour winner comes into the weekend with +2200 odds, according to SportsLine.
The defending champion sits behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler (+260), Wyndham Clark (+1200), Will Zalatoris (+2000) and Sahith Theegala (+2000) on the Houston Open odds list. It is pertinent to note that the event has a stacked field, featuring 10 of the top 50-ranked golfers.
Having missed the cut at last week’s Valspar Championship, the World No. 30 will be eyeing a strong comeback in Houston. Finau will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open on Thursday at 1:53 pm ET. Si Woo Kim and Wyndham Clark will join him on the first tee.
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open:
- Scottie Scheffler +260
- Wyndham Clark +1200
- Will Zalatoris +2000
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Tony Finau +2200
- Jason Day +2500
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Alex Noren +3500
- Tom Hoge +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Kurt Kitayama +5000
- Beau Hossler +5000
- Aaron Rai +5000
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Billy Horschel +5500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6000
- Taylor Moore +7000
- Patrick Rodgers +7000
- Luke List +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +7000
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Joel Dahmen +8000
- Thomas Detry +9000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Cam Davis +9000
- Ben Griffin +9000
- Sam Ryder +11000
- Robert MacIntyre +11000
- Mark Hubbard +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- Andrew Novak +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Victor Perez +13000
- Scott Stallings +13000
- Ryan Moore +13000
- Peter Malnati +13000
- Matt Wallace +13000
- Joseph Bramlett +13000
- Greyson Sigg +13000
- Daniel Berger +13000
- Chandler Phillips +13000
- Carl Yuan +13000
- Ben Silverman +13000
- Max Greyserman +15000
- Matti Schmid +15000
- Matt NeSmith +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Chris Gotterup +15000
- Chesson Hadley +15000
- Carson Young +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Alexander Bjork +15000
- Alex Smalley +15000
- Vincent Norrman +18000
- Taylor Pendrith +18000
- Sam Stevens +18000
- Nate Lashley +18000
- Michael Kim +18000
- Martin Laird +18000
- Justin Suh +18000
- Jhonattan Vegas +18000
- Gary Woodland +18000
- Dylan Wu +18000
- Chan Kim +18000
- C.T. Pan +18000
- Tyler Duncan +20000
- S.H. Kim +20000
- Brandon Wu +20000
More details on the PGA Tour's Texas Children’s Houston Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.