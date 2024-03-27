Can Tony Finau defend his title at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Odds explored

Tony Finau won the Houston Open in 2022. The then 32-year-old golfer claimed his fifth PGA Tour title beating runner-up Tyson Alexander by 4 strokes. Notably, the event was dropped from the PGA Tour schedule in 2023. Owing to this, Finau now returns to the event as the defending champion, two years later.

The Texas Children’s Houston Open, previously the Cadence Bank Houston Open, is taking place at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event will see a 144-player field compete for the $9,100,000 prize purse. Finau will return to defend the title this weekend and is one of the favorites. The six-time PGA Tour winner comes into the weekend with +2200 odds, according to SportsLine.

Expand Tweet

The defending champion sits behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler (+260), Wyndham Clark (+1200), Will Zalatoris (+2000) and Sahith Theegala (+2000) on the Houston Open odds list. It is pertinent to note that the event has a stacked field, featuring 10 of the top 50-ranked golfers.

Having missed the cut at last week’s Valspar Championship, the World No. 30 will be eyeing a strong comeback in Houston. Finau will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open on Thursday at 1:53 pm ET. Si Woo Kim and Wyndham Clark will join him on the first tee.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open odds

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open:

Scottie Scheffler +260

Wyndham Clark +1200

Will Zalatoris +2000

Sahith Theegala +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Jason Day +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Alex Noren +3500

Tom Hoge +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Kurt Kitayama +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Mackenzie Hughes +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Taylor Moore +7000

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Luke List +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Taylor Montgomery +7500

K.H. Lee +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Thomas Detry +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Sam Ryder +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +13000

Scott Stallings +13000

Ryan Moore +13000

Peter Malnati +13000

Matt Wallace +13000

Joseph Bramlett +13000

Greyson Sigg +13000

Daniel Berger +13000

Chandler Phillips +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Silverman +13000

Max Greyserman +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Matt NeSmith +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Chris Gotterup +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Carson Young +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Alexander Bjork +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Vincent Norrman +18000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Sam Stevens +18000

Nate Lashley +18000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

Justin Suh +18000

Jhonattan Vegas +18000

Gary Woodland +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

Chan Kim +18000

C.T. Pan +18000

Tyler Duncan +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

Brandon Wu +20000

More details on the PGA Tour's Texas Children’s Houston Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.