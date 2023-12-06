Can Vijay Singh and son Qass defend their title at the 2023 PNC Championship? The duo’s odds explored

The 2023 PNC Championship will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes. It will include several prominent golfers and their children /grandchildren. The championship has an interesting format where a professional golfer is supposed to collaborate with another family member showcasing a special bond in an inclusive family tournament.

The 2022 PNC Championship was won by veteran golfer Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh. The father-son duo claimed the title by a 2-shot lead and defeated the formidable partnership of Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods.

The 1971 U.S. Open winner Lee Trevino will be making his 26th appearance at the 2023 PNC Championship along with his grandson Daniel. Padraig Harrington is also returning to Grande Lake and this time he will be accompanied by his youngest son Charlie.

The partnership of Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas holds the best odds for the upcoming championship with +300. They are followed closely by Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, who have odds of +500 to win the championship.

With many talented golfers in the lineup, Vijay Singh and Qass Singh enter the tournament as clear underdogs with odds of over +2000, according to Vegas Odds. However, this was the case last year as well and the father-son duo had claimed victory then.

Tiger Woods set to make golf comeback along with Charlie Woods at the 2023 PNC Championship

The 2023 PNC Championship will boast an incredible field of players with multiple Majors between them. However, Tiger Woods will be the headline name as the legendary golfer hopes to make a return to the professional stage following a months-long hiatus.

Tiger Woods Charlie Woods PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

He will be accompanied by the 'young prodigy' Charlie Woods and the duo are favourites to claim victory at the Ritz-Carlton this year. Woods will be hoping to improve on his T2 finish from last year.

“It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year," Woods said.

Tiger Woods added via pgatour.com:

"Competing together against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special.”

With the 2023 PNC Championship just days away, stalwarts such as Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods will hope to make the most of their experience and claim victory amidst intense rivalry.