Can Viktor Hovland win the 2023 PGA Tour Player of The Year title? Golfer’s season explored

On Monday, December 4, the PGA Tour announced the five nominees for the Player of the Year award. The nominees include Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Wyndham Clark.
Hovland is one of the strongest contenders for the Player of the Year award, given that he had one of the most memorable years of his short career, clinching three titles on the PGA Tour in the 2022–23 season. Overall, he finished fourth with a scoring average of 69.123
The 26-year-old Norwegian made cuts in all 23 appearances this season and finished in the top 10 nine times. Last December, he won the Hero World Challenge for the second time in a row. Earlier this year, he clinched the Memorial Tournament, beating Denny McCarthy in the playoffs.
In the season-ending FedEx Cup, Hovland won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship to claim the season championship. He was also part of the European Ryder Cup squad that beat the US 16.5–11.5 in Rome, finishing as the second-highest scorer for Team Europe with 3.5 points. Overall, he ended the event with a 3-1-1 record.
Additionally, Hovland finished as the runner-up at the PGA Championship and secured a T7 finish at the Masters. Currently, he sits fourth in the OWGR (Original World Golf Ranking).
This season, Hovland earned $14,112,235 and finished third on the PGA Tour's official money list. Moreover, he received an $18 million bonus for becoming the FedEx Cup Champion, bringing his total earnings to $33,512,235.
Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's 2022–23 PGA Tour season:
2022
- Zozo Championship: T5
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T21
- World Wide Technology Championship: T10
- Hero World Challenge: 1
2023
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: T18
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13
- WM Phoenix Open: T42
- The Genesis Invitational: T20
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T10
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T3
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31
- Masters Tournament: T7
- RBC Heritage: T59
- Wells Fargo Championship: T43
- PGA Championship: T2
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T16
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: P1
- U.S. Open: 19
- Travelers Championship: T29
- Genesis Scottish Open: T25
- The Open Championship: T13
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T13
- BMW Championship: 1
- TOUR Championship: P1
- Ryder Cup: 1
- Hero World Challenge: 10
Who has won the PGA Tour Player of the Year award in the past season? Past winners explored
Here's a look at the previous winners of the PGA Tour Player of the Year:
- 2021-22: -Scottie Scheffler
- 2020-21: Patrick Cantlay
- 2019-20: Dustin Johnson
- 2018-19: Rory McIlroy
- 2017-18: Brooks Koepka
- 2016-17: Justin Thomas
- 2015-16: Dustin Johnson
- 2014-15: Jordan Spieth
- 2013-14: Rory McIlroy
- 2013: Tiger Woods
- 2012: Rory McIlroy
- 2011: Luke Donald
- 2010: Jim Furyk
- 2009: Tiger Woods
- 2008: Padraig Harrington
- 2007: Tiger Woods
- 2006: Tiger Woods
- 2005: Tiger Woods
- 2004: Vijay Singh
- 2003: Tiger Woods
- 2002: Tiger Woods
- 2001: Tiger Woods
- 2000: Tiger Woods
- 1999: Tiger Woods
- 1998: Mark O’Meara
- 1997: Tiger Woods
- 1996: Tom Lehman
- 1995: Greg Norman
- 1994: Nick Price
- 1993: Nick Price
- 1992: Fred Couples
- 1991: Fred Couples
- 1990: Wayne Levi