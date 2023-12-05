Can Viktor Hovland win the 2023 PGA Tour Player of The Year title? Golfer’s season explored

On Monday, December 4, the PGA Tour announced the five nominees for the Player of the Year award. The nominees include Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Wyndham Clark.

Hovland is one of the strongest contenders for the Player of the Year award, given that he had one of the most memorable years of his short career, clinching three titles on the PGA Tour in the 2022–23 season. Overall, he finished fourth with a scoring average of 69.123

The 26-year-old Norwegian made cuts in all 23 appearances this season and finished in the top 10 nine times. Last December, he won the Hero World Challenge for the second time in a row. Earlier this year, he clinched the Memorial Tournament, beating Denny McCarthy in the playoffs.

In the season-ending FedEx Cup, Hovland won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship to claim the season championship. He was also part of the European Ryder Cup squad that beat the US 16.5–11.5 in Rome, finishing as the second-highest scorer for Team Europe with 3.5 points. Overall, he ended the event with a 3-1-1 record.

Additionally, Hovland finished as the runner-up at the PGA Championship and secured a T7 finish at the Masters. Currently, he sits fourth in the OWGR (Original World Golf Ranking).

This season, Hovland earned $14,112,235 and finished third on the PGA Tour's official money list. Moreover, he received an $18 million bonus for becoming the FedEx Cup Champion, bringing his total earnings to $33,512,235.

Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

2022

Zozo Championship: T5

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T21

World Wide Technology Championship: T10

Hero World Challenge: 1

2023

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T18

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13

WM Phoenix Open: T42

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T10

THE PLAYERS Championship: T3

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: T7

RBC Heritage: T59

Wells Fargo Championship: T43

PGA Championship: T2

Charles Schwab Challenge: T16

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: P1

U.S. Open: 19

Travelers Championship: T29

Genesis Scottish Open: T25

The Open Championship: T13

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T13

BMW Championship: 1

TOUR Championship: P1

Ryder Cup: 1

Hero World Challenge: 10

Who has won the PGA Tour Player of the Year award in the past season? Past winners explored

Here's a look at the previous winners of the PGA Tour Player of the Year:

2021-22: -Scottie Scheffler

2020-21: Patrick Cantlay

2019-20: Dustin Johnson

2018-19: Rory McIlroy

2017-18: Brooks Koepka

2016-17: Justin Thomas

2015-16: Dustin Johnson

2014-15: Jordan Spieth

2013-14: Rory McIlroy

2013: Tiger Woods

2012: Rory McIlroy

2011: Luke Donald

2010: Jim Furyk

2009: Tiger Woods

2008: Padraig Harrington

2007: Tiger Woods

2006: Tiger Woods

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: Vijay Singh

2003: Tiger Woods

2002: Tiger Woods

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Tiger Woods

1999: Tiger Woods

1998: Mark O’Meara

1997: Tiger Woods

1996: Tom Lehman

1995: Greg Norman

1994: Nick Price

1993: Nick Price

1992: Fred Couples

1991: Fred Couples

1990: Wayne Levi