Can you wear jeans to The 2025 Masters?

On April 10, the Masters Tournament will begin at Augusta National Golf Course, and fans worldwide are counting down the days until they can watch their favorite golfers play. The Masters field is expected to feature many big names, such as World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and Phil Mickelson, who has won 45 PGA Tour events.

There are four Major Championships in professional golf, and the Masters Tournament is one of them. It has one of the largest prize funds, which currently stands at $20 million.

While several rules prohibit the use of cell phones and other items at the Masters, there is no specific rule that forbids patrons from wearing jeans (per information from the Masters website). The website only states that patrons should keep the weather in mind while choosing an outfit. It also recommends wearing light layers of clothing due to the temperature and water-resistant shoes for comfort; however, shoes with metal spikes are not allowed.

The website also has a link to a Pinterest board that can help patrons select appropriate attire for the event. Going by the attire board on Pinterest, spectators who will be physically present at Augusta are expected to show up in business casual apparel. According to the board, spectators are expected to dress smartly in business casual outfits while keeping all the rules in mind.

There's a long list of items patrons are not allowed to carry into Augusta National. Some of these items include knives, cell phones, strollers, and devices such as radios or TVs. If a patron wishes to, they can bring cameras to the practice rounds, but never to the tournament rounds.

Why is Tiger Woods not playing in the 2025 Masters Tournament?

Golf legend Tiger Woods is qualified to tee off in the Masters this year but will not be in the field due to an achilles injury. He has won 15 Major Championships and five Masters Tournaments.

On March 11, Woods shared some shocking news on Instagram, detailing the extent of his injuries. He mentioned that he was practicing at home when he was interrupted by a sharp pain in his left Achilles. The 82-time PGA Tour winner then visited the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, where he was operated upon by a specialist called Dr. Stucken. He further stated that the procedure was successful and he is expected to recover fully.

After fans had given up hope of seeing Woods tee off at Augusta, he played a prank on them on April 1 by sending a post that said his injury was healed and he was going to compete in the 2025 Masters. The 82-time PGA Tour pro announced that his injury had healed and he was ready to tee off in the event at Augusta.

“I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course,” Woods said.

The American pro golfer later revealed that it was a lighthearted joke and he is still far from being fully recovered. He is yet to make his first start on the PGA Tour this season.

