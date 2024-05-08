Can Wyndham Clark defend his Wells Fargo Championship title? Reigning champion's odds explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 9, and Wyndham Clark is returning to defend his title. The World No. 3 golfer is the second-highest-ranked player on the event’s field after No. 2 McIlroy. The ace golfer is one of 44 top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the Wells Fargo Championship’s 68-player field.

Despite the stacked field, the 30-year-old has high odds to defend his title at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. According to SportsLine, Clark enters the tournament with 14-1 odds. He sits third on the odds list behind event favorite Rory McIlroy (13-2) and last year’s runner-up Xander Schauffele (9-1).

It is pertinent to note that Wyndham Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship by beating Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton, among others. This was Clark’s first victory on the PGA Tour. The golfer has since won two titles, including the U.S. Open last year.

Clark has had a mixed start to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The golfer started the year with a T29 finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with a T39 finish at The American Express, before winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s since finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

However, he failed to make the cuts at the Genesis Open and The Masters. Now, coming off the back of a T3 finish at the RBC Heritage, the World No. 3 golfer is a popular pick for the weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how the Colorado native finish the $20,000,000 prized signature event.

Wyndham Clark will tee off the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday at 11:22 am ET alongside Schauffele and Shane Lowry.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds

Rory McIlroy is the outright favorite to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with 13-2 odds. Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1), Justin Thomas (22-1) and Viktor Hovland (25-1) are some other names Wyndham Clark needs to watch at the Quail Hollow Club event.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +650

Xander Schauffele +900

Wyndham Clark +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Max Homa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Sahith Theegala +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Sungjae Im +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Jason Day +4000

Alex Noren +4000

Byeong Hun An +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Tom Hoge +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Harris English +6000

Rickie Fowler +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Adam Schenk +7500

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Jake Knapp +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

