Can Wyndham Clark defend his Wells Fargo Championship title? Reigning champion's odds explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 9, and Wyndham Clark is returning to defend his title. The World No. 3 golfer is the second-highest-ranked player on the event’s field after No. 2 McIlroy. The ace golfer is one of 44 top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the Wells Fargo Championship’s 68-player field.
Despite the stacked field, the 30-year-old has high odds to defend his title at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. According to SportsLine, Clark enters the tournament with 14-1 odds. He sits third on the odds list behind event favorite Rory McIlroy (13-2) and last year’s runner-up Xander Schauffele (9-1).
It is pertinent to note that Wyndham Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship by beating Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton, among others. This was Clark’s first victory on the PGA Tour. The golfer has since won two titles, including the U.S. Open last year.
Clark has had a mixed start to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The golfer started the year with a T29 finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with a T39 finish at The American Express, before winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s since finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.
However, he failed to make the cuts at the Genesis Open and The Masters. Now, coming off the back of a T3 finish at the RBC Heritage, the World No. 3 golfer is a popular pick for the weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how the Colorado native finish the $20,000,000 prized signature event.
Wyndham Clark will tee off the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday at 11:22 am ET alongside Schauffele and Shane Lowry.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds
Rory McIlroy is the outright favorite to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with 13-2 odds. Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1), Justin Thomas (22-1) and Viktor Hovland (25-1) are some other names Wyndham Clark needs to watch at the Quail Hollow Club event.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Wyndham Clark +1400
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Max Homa +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Sahith Theegala +2500
- Cameron Young +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tony Finau +3500
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Russell Henley +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Alex Noren +4000
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Brian Harman +4500
- Adam Scott +4500
- Will Zalatoris +5000
- Stephan Jaeger +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Tom Hoge +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Chris Kirk +5500
- Billy Horschel +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- J.T. Poston +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Rickie Fowler +6500
- Tom Kim +7500
- Adam Schenk +7500
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Justin Rose +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Lucas Glover +9000
- Brendon Todd +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Taylor Moore +10000
- Matthieu Pavon +10000
- Jake Knapp +10000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Adam Hadwin +10000
