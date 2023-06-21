Can Xander Schauffele defend his title at the Travelers Championship 2023? Defending champion’s odds explored

Xander Schauffele is entering the 2023 Travelers Championship field as a defending champion as the tournament begins on Thursday, June 22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The 156-player field event will not be easy for Schauffele to defend, as eight of the top 10 players are competing at TPC River Highlands.
In his four appearances at the Travelers Championship, Schauffele has made three top-20 finishes in four starts, including the win at last year's edition, where he beat J. T. Poston and Sahith Theegala by a two-stroke margin. 2018 was the only year he failed to make the cut.
How has Xander Schauffele's recent form been on the PGA Tour?
The World No. 6 golfer has not secured a win this season but has been quite consistent. He has made 13 top-25 finishes in 16 starts, and nine times he has finished in the top 10. His best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, where he finished runner-up.
Since the Players Championship in March, Schauffele hasn't finished outside the top 25, with his worst finish being T24 at the Memorial Tournament. This week too, oddsmakers have put him in the top 5. As per Caesars Sportsbook, he is +1200 to lift the trophy on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.
Complete odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship
While Scottie Scheffler is the oddsmakers' favorite for this week's Travelers Championship, they've put Patrick Cantlay as the second favorite to triumph this week.
The reason for Cantlay's being so high in the odds is his remarkable consistency at the event. He has made five straight top-5 finishes and is -49 at TPC River Highlands since 2018.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are the joint third favorites to secure the victory at TPC River Highlands.
Here are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler: +600
- Patrick Cantlay: +900
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Jon Rahm: +1000
- Xander Schauffele: +1200
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2200
- Tony Finau: +2500
- Collin Morikawa: +2800
- Tom Kim: +3300
- Russell Henley: +3300
- Wyndham Clark: +4000
- Max Homa: +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000
- Rickie Fowler: +4000
- Cameron Young: +5000
- Harris English: +5000
- Justin Thomas: +5000
- Brian Harman: +5000
- Jason Day: +5500
- Sahith Theegala: +5500
- Denny McCarthy: +6000
- Sungjae Im: +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +6500
- Corey Conners: +6500
- Si Woo Kim: +6500
- Austin Eckroat: +7000
- Adam Scott: +8000
- Shane Lowry: +8000
- C.T. Pan: +9000
- Min Woo Lee: +9000
- Keegan Bradley: +9000
- Ludvig Aberg: +9000
- Cam Davis: +10000
- Gary Woodland: +12500
- Aaron Rai: +12500
- Eric Cole: +15000
- Sam Bennett: +15000
- Taylor Moore: +15000
- Seamus Power: +17500
- Matt Kuchar: +17500
- Justin Suh: +17500
- Lucas Herbert: +17500
- Byeong Hun An: +17500
- K.H. Lee: +20000
- Brendon Todd: +20000
- Will Gordon: +22500
- Emiliano Grillo: +22500
- Tom Hoge: +22500
- Thomas Detry: +22500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +22500
- Mark Hubbard: +22500
- Adam Schenk: +22500
- Chez Reavie: +22500
- Kevin Yu: +25000
- Andrew Putnam: +25000
- Nick Hardy: +25000
- Davis Riley: +25000
- J.T. Poston: +25000
- Stephan Jaeger: +25000
- Sam Stevens: +25000
- Sepp Straka: +25000
- Adam Svensson: +25000