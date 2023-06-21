Can Xander Schauffele defend his title at the Travelers Championship 2023? Defending champion’s odds explored

Xander Schauffele is entering the 2023 Travelers Championship field as a defending champion as the tournament begins on Thursday, June 22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The 156-player field event will not be easy for Schauffele to defend, as eight of the top 10 players are competing at TPC River Highlands.

In his four appearances at the Travelers Championship, Schauffele has made three top-20 finishes in four starts, including the win at last year's edition, where he beat J. T. Poston and Sahith Theegala by a two-stroke margin. 2018 was the only year he failed to make the cut.

How has Xander Schauffele's recent form been on the PGA Tour?

The World No. 6 golfer has not secured a win this season but has been quite consistent. He has made 13 top-25 finishes in 16 starts, and nine times he has finished in the top 10. His best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, where he finished runner-up.

Since the Players Championship in March, Schauffele hasn't finished outside the top 25, with his worst finish being T24 at the Memorial Tournament. This week too, oddsmakers have put him in the top 5. As per Caesars Sportsbook, he is +1200 to lift the trophy on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

Complete odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler is +600 to win the 2023 Travelers Championship

While Scottie Scheffler is the oddsmakers' favorite for this week's Travelers Championship, they've put Patrick Cantlay as the second favorite to triumph this week.

The reason for Cantlay's being so high in the odds is his remarkable consistency at the event. He has made five straight top-5 finishes and is -49 at TPC River Highlands since 2018.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are the joint third favorites to secure the victory at TPC River Highlands.

Here are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Scottie Scheffler: +600

Patrick Cantlay: +900

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Jon Rahm: +1000

Xander Schauffele: +1200

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200

Tony Finau: +2500

Collin Morikawa: +2800

Tom Kim: +3300

Russell Henley: +3300

Wyndham Clark: +4000

Max Homa: +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000

Rickie Fowler: +4000

Cameron Young: +5000

Harris English: +5000

Justin Thomas: +5000

Brian Harman: +5000

Jason Day: +5500

Sahith Theegala: +5500

Denny McCarthy: +6000

Sungjae Im: +6000

Hideki Matsuyama: +6500

Corey Conners: +6500

Si Woo Kim: +6500

Austin Eckroat: +7000

Adam Scott: +8000

Shane Lowry: +8000

C.T. Pan: +9000

Min Woo Lee: +9000

Keegan Bradley: +9000

Ludvig Aberg: +9000

Cam Davis: +10000

Gary Woodland: +12500

Aaron Rai: +12500

Eric Cole: +15000

Sam Bennett: +15000

Taylor Moore: +15000

Seamus Power: +17500

Matt Kuchar: +17500

Justin Suh: +17500

Lucas Herbert: +17500

Byeong Hun An: +17500

K.H. Lee: +20000

Brendon Todd: +20000

Will Gordon: +22500

Emiliano Grillo: +22500

Tom Hoge: +22500

Thomas Detry: +22500

Mackenzie Hughes: +22500

Mark Hubbard: +22500

Adam Schenk: +22500

Chez Reavie: +22500

Kevin Yu: +25000

Andrew Putnam: +25000

Nick Hardy: +25000

Davis Riley: +25000

J.T. Poston: +25000

Stephan Jaeger: +25000

Sam Stevens: +25000

Sepp Straka: +25000

Adam Svensson: +25000

