Can Xander Schauffele win the 2024 Valspar Championship? World No. 5 golfer's odds explored

Xander Schauffele is the outright favorite to win the 2024 Valspar Championship. The 30-year-old comes into the PGA Tour event with +800 odds, according to SportsLine. The World No. 5 golfer will also be the highest-ranked player on the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor field.
Despite being a non-elevated event, the 2024 Valspar Championship has a stacked field. The event will see 18 of the top 50-ranked golfers in its 144-player field. Schauffele will compete against the likes of Sam Burns (+1100), Justin Thomas (+1200), Jordan Spieth (+1200), Tony Finau (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), Brian Harman (+2800), and Min Woo Lee (+3300), among others.
For the unversed, Schauffele has had a good start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The 7x PGA Tour winner started off the new year with a T10 finish at The Sentry in January. He followed it up with a T3 finish at the American Express and a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
His worst finish so far came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he sat T54. He managed T4 at the Genesis Open and T25 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Notably, Schauffele finished T2 last week at The Players. He narrowly missed out on a playoff as Scottie Scheffler won the title for the second time in a row.
Coming off the heartbreak result, the 2019 Masters champion will be eyeing a win this weekend. Schauffele will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship on Thursday at 1:23 pm ET alongside Brian Harman and defending champion Taylor Moore.
2024 Valspar Championship odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida:
- Xander Schauffele +800
- Sam Burns +1100
- Justin Thomas +1200
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Tony Finau +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Brian Harman +2800
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Nick Taylor +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Keegan Bradley +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Beau Hossler +4500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Doug Ghim +7000
- Ryan Fox +7500
- Maverick McNealy +7500
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- Brendon Todd +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Kevin Yu +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- Chesson Hadley +11000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Joel Dahmen +12000
- Webb Simpson +12000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Robert MacIntyre +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Jimmy Stanger +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.