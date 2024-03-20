Can Xander Schauffele win the 2024 Valspar Championship? World No. 5 golfer's odds explored

Xander Schauffele is the outright favorite to win the 2024 Valspar Championship. The 30-year-old comes into the PGA Tour event with +800 odds, according to SportsLine. The World No. 5 golfer will also be the highest-ranked player on the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor field.

Despite being a non-elevated event, the 2024 Valspar Championship has a stacked field. The event will see 18 of the top 50-ranked golfers in its 144-player field. Schauffele will compete against the likes of Sam Burns (+1100), Justin Thomas (+1200), Jordan Spieth (+1200), Tony Finau (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), Brian Harman (+2800), and Min Woo Lee (+3300), among others.

For the unversed, Schauffele has had a good start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The 7x PGA Tour winner started off the new year with a T10 finish at The Sentry in January. He followed it up with a T3 finish at the American Express and a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

His worst finish so far came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he sat T54. He managed T4 at the Genesis Open and T25 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Notably, Schauffele finished T2 last week at The Players. He narrowly missed out on a playoff as Scottie Scheffler won the title for the second time in a row.

Expand Tweet

Coming off the heartbreak result, the 2019 Masters champion will be eyeing a win this weekend. Schauffele will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship on Thursday at 1:23 pm ET alongside Brian Harman and defending champion Taylor Moore.

Expand Tweet

2024 Valspar Championship odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida:

Xander Schauffele +800

Sam Burns +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

Tony Finau +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Brian Harman +2800

Min Woo Lee +3300

Nick Taylor +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Ryan Fox +7500

Maverick McNealy +7500

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Brendon Todd +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kevin Yu +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Adam Svensson +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Ben Silverman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.