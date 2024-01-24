Capital One's The Match 2024: Dates, schedule, players, prize and more

Capital One's The Match is returning with its ninth edition soon. The Match 2024 will be played at The Park Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 26. The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be the second straight year that it will take place under the lights.

TNT Sports will broadcast the made-for-TV 12-hole exhibition event, and simulcasts will be available on TNT, TruTV, HLN, and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max. The Bleacher Report’s digital and social platforms will provide extensive highlights and content for the event.

Inside the NBA, host Ernie Johnson will be taking up the broadcasting job, and his colleague Charles Barkley and former Masters Champion Trevor Immelman will join as analysts. LPGA golfer Christina Kim, music artist and producer DJ Khaled, and NHL on TNT fame Paul Bissonnette will join the broadcast team. Kathryn Tappen will do the course reporting.

Players

Over the years, Capital One's The Match has had a variety of lineups. It began with only professional golfers, and other sports athletes were also involved in the later editions. Last year, for the first time, the event had no professional golfers participating. This time, the event doesn't feature any non-golf athletes. Instead, it will feature a mixed lineup with two PGA Tour players and two LPGA Tour pros, a first in the event's history

The Match's ninth edition will feature major champions Rory McIlroy and Lexi Thompson, along with younger sensations like Max Homa and Rose Zhang. For the uninitiated, this is the first time in the history of Capital One's exhibition event that it has a mixed line-up.

The four-time major champion is the only one who has appeared in the Match in the past. He was paired with Tiger Woods in Match VII in December 2022, but they were beaten by the duo of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Lexi Thompson has experience playing against men as she appeared at the Shriners Children's Open last year, making her only the seventh female pro to appear on the PGA Tour event. Zhang made her LPGA Tour debut last year after rocking her college golf career, and she immediately made the news after recording a win in her debut event. Homa is also on the rise in his career and is currently ranked seventh in the OWGR.

Format

Unlike previous years, there are several changes to the format of the match. The event will not be played in a team format, which means all four players will be pitted against each other for a 12-hole skins game. Each hole will have a different amount to be won for charity. The players will use the same tees on the four par-3 holes, but men and women will have different tee boxes and yardage on the remaining eight. The player who collects the most funds will be declared the winner.

Is there any prize money for winning the match?

Since Capital One's Match is an exhibition event for charity, the winner will not be awarded prize money. Instead, he or she will get some kind of gift from the organizers. Last year, Mahomes and Kelce won the eighth edition of the event and were given Tiffany & Co. gold bracelets.