Captain Luke Donald organizes Team Europe's Pre-Ryder Cup gathering at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

Team Europe captain Luke Donald currently has an important task of finalizing the Team Europe roster before the Ryder Cup commences in late September. Following the celebrations of the Tour Championship, the Ryder Cup is the next major golfing event that is highly anticipated by the golfing world.

To take on Team America, Donald will have to meticulously choose and create a the best group of players to take on the challenge. Interestingly, the former No.1 ranked golfer has decided for an early meeting in Rome for Team Europe.

The English professional golfer wants his team to be well equipped with the environment at the Marco Golf and Country Club in Rome. It is expected that Luke Donald intends to play a couple of rounds with his team before the flagship DP World Tour event, the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.

The lineups of Team Europe have not been confirmed yet. However, Northern Irish golfer Rory Mcllroy is guaranteed a position in the team due to his consistent performance this season. Other players guaranteed to take the spot in the team are Jon Rahm and Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland.

Rory Mcllroy is excited to accompany Luke Donald in Rome for the Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup is set to be an extravagant affair where 2 sets of elite golfers will go up against each other. Interestingly, things look pretty bright for Team Europe, who have the current winner of the FedEx Cup in their lineup. Captain Luke Donald will also work with experienced golfer Rory Mcllroy to establish a decent partnership.

Mcllroy was extremely excited to get back to Europe after completing the PGA Tour season. The Northern Irish golfer said he was looking forward to playing in the Ryder Cup and wants a victory for Team Europe. He said (via golfmonthly):

“I'm excited to get back over to Europe.”

Rory Mcllroy added:

"We're all sort of making our way over to Europe a couple weeks early. So it will be nice to all get together, get some early team dinners before the week in Rome and sort of really feel like that sort of team chemistry is starting already."

Luke Donald will be paying close attention to the remaining DP World Tour event before he confirms his lineup for Team Europe by the end of this month.