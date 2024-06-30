"Career officially over"- Golf world reacts as Will Zalatoris' injury forces withdrawal from 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Will Zalatoris faced another setback on the PGA Tour when he was forced to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic due to back discomfort. As per the official statement, he experienced uneasiness midway through the third round.

Zalatoris had posted rounds of 66 and 71 in the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, putting him at 7-under par after 36 holes. On Saturday, June 29, he started his third day at Detroit Golf Club and played eight holes, during which he carded three bogeys, one double bogey, and two birdies. Unfortunately, his week came to an early end when he decided to withdraw due to discomfort in his back

Later PGA Tour Communications made the official announcement on X.

Fans online were disappointed with Zalatoris' unexpected withdrawal from Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Willy Z career is over officially over"

"Poor Zalatoris, he will never be the same player he was pre injury," another fan posted.

"He looked great on day 1. What a shame. Hope he finds a way to recover," this fan wrote.

"I wish I could withdraw from work everytime I'm sore and still able to come back two weeks later for a more important event. Should be a mandatory 2 month suspension for injury withdrawals if we actually care about health and not rich guys dropping out for poor play," another fan commented.

"It wouldn’t be a PGAT event without a WD," one user posted.

"Very sad. These flair ups are beginning to mount. Struggling through does not make any sense though. Get healthy Will before you return again. You’re young. Do not ruin your back," another fan opined.

Will Zalatoris' manager reveals golfer pulled out from the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a precaution

Will Zalatoris manager Allen Hobbs stated that the golfer withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a precautionary measure.

"Will experienced some discomfort after a swing today and, out of utmost precaution, made the tough decision to withdraw," he said as per PGA Tour. "It’s important that he listens to his body and gets some rest. He hates to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic and looks forward to getting back out on the course soon."

Last year, Will Zalatoris underwent a microdiscectomy and remained out of action for a long time. In his comeback season, he has registered three top-ten finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational.