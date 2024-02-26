Carlos Ortiz’s Major qualification still remains unlikely despite winning International series in Oman

Despite a convincing victory in the 2024 International Series Oman event on the Asian Tour, Carlos Ortiz remains a long shot to make it to the Majors. It was an excellent performance that is worthy of praise, but it doesn't look like it will get him quite to his ultimate goal.

Even after winning, the LIV Golf star said via Golf Monthly:

“I hope this is the start of a great year. It means so much to win an event on The International Series. I would like to play in Majors this year and win on the LIV Golf League.”

Sadly, that may not be a reality for him. He was so far down the OWGR list before the tournament that any Major qualification was hard to imagine. He sat at 1,286th overall.

His victory, which combined with a win on the Mexican Tour a year ago, propelled him way up the rankings. He jumped over 1,000 spots for one win, which is an unbelievable boost. Despite that, he's not currently in the qualifying range.

Carlos Ortiz unlikely to make it into Major tournaments

The top 50 get into the Masters. Carlos Ortiz is not there, nor does it appear that he will even come close to that range. The top 60 qualify for the US Open. The top 100 are in line to play in the PGA Championship. None of those apply to the LIV star.

Carlos Ortiz might not make it into the major tournaments

Carlos Ortiz rose all the way to 237, but that's likely to be his peak. LIV events don't get OWGR points, something that is a particular sore spot for him. He recently stated via Golf Monthly that he was promised eventual OWGR ranking points:

"It was definitely said that we were going to get them [OWGR points], but we haven't got them. I understand that we went out of the system and it's going to take time to get back or to be part of the system, but I also think that if the world ranking was to be accurate they have to include all kinds of players, you know?"

He continued:

"I just obviously wish we could change them and find a way that we could be part of that ecosystem where we can be ranked and compete freely, not only in the Majors against the other players."

Ultimately, no points are on the horizon for non-PGA Tour affiliated tours. That means 237 will be Ortiz's highest peak which won't automatically qualify. Special exemptions can still be given to him, but that's unlikely. The Masters already gave out three, the most they ever have in a season. The other Majors may or may not.

He can still play other Asian Tour events in an attempt to get points, something other LIV members have done as well. However, he'd have to do extremely well to continue rising high enough to qualify.

It's difficult, though not impossible, for LIV players to make it to the Majors without having won one prior to their defection. Carlos Ortiz is learning that the hard way right now.